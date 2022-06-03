fbpx

See Nigerians Search In Past Years As Google Street View Turns 15

June 3, 2022
In the 15 years since its launch, Google Street View has come a long way. From going underwater to capture the Great Barrier Reef in 2012, being available in VR in 2015, to explore the ‘Top of the World’ in Canada in 2017, Street View has achieved incredible milestones. 

Today, it has expanded to more than 100 countries and territories around the world and captured more than 10 million miles of imagery–a distance that could circle the globe more than 400 times!

To celebrate Street View’s 15th anniversary, Google Maps has released data which shows the most clicked beaches, museums and general points of interest in Nigeria over the past 12 months. 

The most clicked beach in Nigeria over the past year is  Oniru Beach Resort, a privately owned beach resort located in Lagos, Nigeria.  Other top beaches clicked in Nigeria in the past year are Elegushi Royal Beach and Marwa Beach; both also located in Lagos State.

The National Museum in Benin City , Edo State, famous for its terracotta, bronze and cast iron artifacts related to the Benin Empire was the most clicked on museum in Nigeria in the past year. In second and third positions are the National War Museum in Umuahia, Abia State which showcases the military history of Nigeria with relics from the Biafra-Nigerian Civil War and Kalakuta Museum in Ikeja, Lagos which preserves the artifacts of the legendary King of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti.

All in Lagos State, the Bariga Waterfront Jetty, Nike Art Gallery, and Lekki Conservation Centre, were the three most clicked on places of interest in the country. Other places of interest identified by citizens in Nigeria include the University of Ibadan, in Oyo State and University of Benin in Edo State.

Globally, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, received the most clicks for any other place of interest, followed by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France and the Taj Mahal in India.  

Here are the lists of the top clicked on museums, beaches and points of interests in Nigeria over the past twelve months:

Top Museums in Nigeria Top Beaches in Nigeria
National Museum Benin City, EdoNational War Museum, Umuahia, AbiaKalakuta museum, Ikeja, LagosOniru Beach ResortElegushi Royal Beach Lekki Phase I LagosMarwa Beach
Top Points of Interest in NigeriaTop 10 Points of Interest Globally
Bariga Waterfront Jetty – Lagos StateNike Art Center – Lagos StateLekki Conservation Center – Lagos StateUniversity of Ibadan – Oyo StateOniru Private Beach – Lagos StateIkeja City Mall – Lagos StatePizza Hut Lekki – Lagos StateUniversity of Benin – Edo StateCosjane Mall – LagosBurj Khalifa – United Arab EmiratesEiffel Tower – France Taj Mahal – India Statue of Liberty – United StatesChrist the Redeemer – BrazilLabyrinth at Rhyolite – United StatesGiza Necropolis – EgyptThe White House – United StatesColosseum – ItalyNational Monument – Indonesia
CBN Instructs Banks, Others To Accept Indemnity For Online Transfer Over N1m
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

