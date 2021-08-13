fbpx

See New Vehicle Number Plate, Driving Licence Rates

August 13, 2021
The Nigerian Government through the Joint Tax Board (JTB) has announced its plans to start the implementation of new rates for vehicle number plates and driving licence in the country.

The JTB said the decision to hike the rates was taken at the 147th meeting which was held in Kaduna on March 25.

This was made known in a letter by the JTB entitled ‘Implementation of the revised rates for vehicles number plates and driver’s licence in Nigeria’, dated July 30, 2021.

The letter signed by the board secretary, Obomeghfe Nana-Aisha, directed various federal and state agencies to commence the implementation of the new rates.

Revised Number Plate Rates

Category of Number PlateOld RateNew Rate
Private/Commercial Number PlateN12,500N18,750
Fancy Number PlateN80,000N200,000
Motorcycle Number PlateN3,000N5,000
Articulated Number PlatesN20,000N30,000
Out of Series Number PlateN40,000N50,000
Government Fancy Number PlateN15,000N20,000

Revised Driving Licence Rates

Category of Driving Licence Old Rate New Rate
Three-Year LicenceN6,000N10,000
Five-Year LiecenceN10,000N15,000
Three-Year Motorcycle / Tricycle LicenceN3,000N5,000
Five-Year Motorcycle/ Tricycle LicenceN5,000N8,000

