See New Vehicle Number Plate, Driving Licence Rates

The Nigerian Government through the Joint Tax Board (JTB) has announced its plans to start the implementation of new rates for vehicle number plates and driving licence in the country.
The JTB said the decision to hike the rates was taken at the 147th meeting which was held in Kaduna on March 25.
This was made known in a letter by the JTB entitled ‘Implementation of the revised rates for vehicles number plates and driver’s licence in Nigeria’, dated July 30, 2021.
The letter signed by the board secretary, Obomeghfe Nana-Aisha, directed various federal and state agencies to commence the implementation of the new rates.
Revised Number Plate Rates
|Category of Number Plate
|Old Rate
|New Rate
|Private/Commercial Number Plate
|N12,500
|N18,750
|Fancy Number Plate
|N80,000
|N200,000
|Motorcycle Number Plate
|N3,000
|N5,000
|Articulated Number Plates
|N20,000
|N30,000
|Out of Series Number Plate
|N40,000
|N50,000
|Government Fancy Number Plate
|N15,000
|N20,000
Revised Driving Licence Rates
|Category of Driving Licence
|Old Rate
|New Rate
|Three-Year Licence
|N6,000
|N10,000
|Five-Year Liecence
|N10,000
|N15,000
|Three-Year Motorcycle / Tricycle Licence
|N3,000
|N5,000
|Five-Year Motorcycle/ Tricycle Licence
|N5,000
|N8,000
