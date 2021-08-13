See New Vehicle Number Plate, Driving Licence Rates

August 13, 2021 110

The Nigerian Government through the Joint Tax Board (JTB) has announced its plans to start the implementation of new rates for vehicle number plates and driving licence in the country.

The JTB said the decision to hike the rates was taken at the 147th meeting which was held in Kaduna on March 25.

This was made known in a letter by the JTB entitled ‘Implementation of the revised rates for vehicles number plates and driver’s licence in Nigeria’, dated July 30, 2021.

The letter signed by the board secretary, Obomeghfe Nana-Aisha, directed various federal and state agencies to commence the implementation of the new rates.

Revised Number Plate Rates

Category of Number Plate Old Rate New Rate Private/Commercial Number Plate N12,500 N18,750 Fancy Number Plate N80,000 N200,000 Motorcycle Number Plate N3,000 N5,000 Articulated Number Plates N20,000 N30,000 Out of Series Number Plate N40,000 N50,000 Government Fancy Number Plate N15,000 N20,000

Revised Driving Licence Rates

Category of Driving Licence Old Rate New Rate Three-Year Licence N6,000 N10,000 Five-Year Liecence N10,000 N15,000 Three-Year Motorcycle / Tricycle Licence N3,000 N5,000 Five-Year Motorcycle/ Tricycle Licence N5,000 N8,000