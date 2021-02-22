See Names Of Officers Who Died In Military Aircraft Crash

February 22, 2021 26

The names of the officers who died in the military aircraft crash have been released by the Nigerian Air Force.

The names were released in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the force, Ibikunle Daramola, Sunday.

According to the statement, there were 7 victims, and they include Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-pilot), Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System specialist), Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS specialist), Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain).

Others are Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS specialist), Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS specialist), and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).

BizWatch reported that a King Air 350 crashed close to the runway of the Abuja airport on its way to Minna, Niger State capital.

The crash was attributed to engine failure.

An investigation into the crash has been launched, as ordered by the Chief of Air Staff, IO Amao.

The spokesman said in the statement, “This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal IO Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

“While urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”