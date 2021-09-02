fbpx

See Names Of 10 UTME Candidates With Highest Scores

September 2, 2021
JAMB Releases 2021 UTME Results, See How To Check

The top 10 best candidates who got the highest score in the just concluded 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has been revealed.

The candidate with the highest score, Monwuba Chibuikem, had 358 out of 400 marks and wrote the examination in Lagos State.

JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, gave the details during his presentation at the 2021 admission policy meeting which was held virtually.

At that meeting, the board also dropped the idea of uniform cut off mark for institutions for the next academic session, asking the institutions to decide their individual benchmarks.

Qomarudeen Alabi from Osun State and Adeogun Oreoluwa from Ogun State jointly came second as they both scored 350.

Ajayi Isaiah from Lagos scored 349, clinching the fourth position, with a score of 349 while Okarike Kenneth from Rivers secured the fifth spot with 348.

The trio of Omonona Victor, Owoeye Oluwatimilehin, and Ehizogie Aidelogie took the sixth position with 347 while Ajeigbe Samuel and Yakubu Joshua (Edo) had 346 and 343, respectively to complete the top 10.

A breakdown of the top 10 candidates by their states of origin showed Lagos, Edo and Ekiti had the highest with two students each while Osun, Oyo, Ogun and Rivers had one each.

The gender composition of the top 10 candidates also showed that the list had nine males with only one female making the cut

The data showed that five of the students who made the top 10 chose Covenant University as their first-choice institution of study.

Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Lagos, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta,and Nnamdi Azikwe University,Awka had one applicant each.

When their programmes of study were also examined, the data showed all candidates that made the top 10 applied for engineering and science courses.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

