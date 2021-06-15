fbpx
See List Of Natural Resources In Nigeria, Locations

June 15, 20210124
Nigeria is blessed with natural resources with oil and gas been its major source of income. Natural resources are that which exist without any actions of humankind. They include the sources of valued characteristics such as commercial and industrial use, aesthetic value, scientific interest and cultural value.

These natural resources can be found in every state in Nigeria, though some of the resources have not been properly tapped into. A great way to make money is to promote all the natural resources and finalize them and export them instead of importing them.

According to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), apart from petroleum, Nigeria’s other natural resources include natural gas, tin, iron ore, coal, limestone, niobium, lead, zinc and so on. The oil and gas sector accounts for about 10% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and petroleum exports revenue represents around 86% of total exports revenue.

Gypsum is the resource which helps the Nigerians to produce the cement, chalk, and POP (Plaster Of Paris), to use them for building.

Natural Resources In Nigeria and Their Location

S/NStateNatural Resources
1AbiaGold, Lead/Zinc, Limestone, Oil/Gas & Salt
2AbujaCassiterite, Clay, Dolomite, Gold, Lead/Zinc, Marble & Tantalite
3AdamawaBentonite, Gypsium, Kaolin & Magnesite
4Akwa IbomClay, Lead/Zinc, Lignite, Limestone, Oil/Gas, Salt & Uranium
5AnambraClay, Glass-Sand, Gypsium, Iron-ore, Lead/Zinc, Lignite, Limestone, Phosphate & Salt
6BauchiGold, Cassiterite (tine ore), Columbite, Gypsium, Wolfram, Coal, Limestone, Lignite, Iron-ore & Clay
7BayelsaGlay, Gypsium, Lead/Zinc, Lignite, Limestone, Maganese, Oil/Gas & Uranium
8BenueBarite, Clay, Coal, Gemstone, Gypsium, Iron-Ore, Lead/Zinc, Limestone, Marble & Salt
9BornoBentonite, Clay, Diatomite, Gypsium, Hydro-carbon, Kaolin & Limestone
10DeltaClay, Glass-sand, Gypsium, Iron-ore, Kaolin, Lignite, Marble & Oil/Gas
11EbonyiGold, Lead/Zinc & Salt
12EdoBitumen, Clay Dolomite, Phosphate, Glass-sand, Gold, Gypsium,Iron-ore, Lignite, Limestone, Marble & Oil/Gas
13EkitiFeldspar, Granite, Kaolin, Syenite & Tatium
14EnuguCoal, Lead/Zinc & Limestone
15GombeGemstone & Gypsium
16ImoGypsium, Lead/Zinc, Lignite, Limestone, Marcasite, Oil/Gas, Phosphate & Salt
17Cross RiverBarite, Lead/Zinc, Lignite, Limestone, Manganese, Oil/Gas, Salt & Uranium
18JigawaButyles
19KadunaAmethyst, Aqua Marine, Asbestos, Clay, Flosper, Gemstone, Gold, Graphite, Kaolin, Hyanite, Mica, Rock Crystal, Ruby, Sapphire, Sihnite, Superntinite, Tentalime, Topaz & Tourmaline
20KanoGassiterite, Copper, Gemstone, Glass-sand, Lead/Zinc, Pyrochinre & Tantalite
21KastinaKaolin, Marble & Salt
22KebbiGold
23KogiCole, Dolomite, Feldspar, Gypsium, Iron-ore, Kaolin, Marble, Talc & Tantalite
24KwaraCassiterite, Columbite, Feldspar, Gold, Iron-ore, Marble, Mica & Tantalite
25LagosBitumen, Clay & Glass-sand
26NasarawaAmethyst (Topaz Garnet), Barytex, Barite, Cassirite, Chalcopyrite, Clay, Columbite, Coking Coal, Dolomite/Marble, Feldspar, Galena, Iron-ore, Limstone, Mica, Salt, Sapphire, Talc, Tantalite, Tourmaline Quartz& Zireon
27NigerGold, Lead/Zinc & Talc
28OgunBitumen, Clay, Feldspar, Gemstone, Kaolin, Limestone & Phosphate
29OndoBitumen, Clay, Coal, Dimension Stones, Feldspar, Gemstone, Glass-Sand, Granite, Gypsium, Kaolin, Limestone & Oil/Gas
30OsunColumbite, Gold, Granite, Talc, Tantalite & Tourmaline
31OyoAqua Marine, Cassiterite, Clay, Dolomite, Gemstone, Gold, Kaolin, Marble, Silimonite, Talc & Tantalite
32PleteauBarite, Bauxite, Betonite, Bismuth, Cassiterite, Clay, Coal, Emeral, Fluoride, Gemstone, Granite, Iron-ore, Kaolin, Lead/Zinc, Marble, Molybdenite, Phrochlore, Salt, Tantalite/Columbite, Tin & Wolfram
33RiversClay, Glass-Sand, Lignite, Marble & Oil/Gas
34SokotoClay, Flakes, Gold, Granite, Gypsium, Kaolin, Laterite, Limestone, Phosphate, Potash, Silica Sand & Salt
35TarabaLead/Zinc, Kaolin
36YobeSoda Ash & Tintomite
37ZamfaraCoal, Cotton & Gold
