See List Of Natural Resources In Nigeria, Locations

Nigeria is blessed with natural resources with oil and gas been its major source of income. Natural resources are that which exist without any actions of humankind. They include the sources of valued characteristics such as commercial and industrial use, aesthetic value, scientific interest and cultural value.

These natural resources can be found in every state in Nigeria, though some of the resources have not been properly tapped into. A great way to make money is to promote all the natural resources and finalize them and export them instead of importing them.

According to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), apart from petroleum, Nigeria’s other natural resources include natural gas, tin, iron ore, coal, limestone, niobium, lead, zinc and so on. The oil and gas sector accounts for about 10% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and petroleum exports revenue represents around 86% of total exports revenue.

Gypsum is the resource which helps the Nigerians to produce the cement, chalk, and POP (Plaster Of Paris), to use them for building.

Natural Resources In Nigeria and Their Location