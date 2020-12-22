See List of Approved Lagos Registration Centres For NIN

December 22, 2020 31

Following the call for Nigerians to link their National Identity Numbers (NIN) to their SIM Cards of the Federal Government, the Lagos State Government set up several registration centres for the National Identification Number (NIN).

Special centres were set up for enrolment in some areas to operate for relatively shorter periods of time before being decommissioned.

Approved Lagos NIN Centres

State Office (Card Activation) – Plot 1b, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Alausa Ikeja

Amuwo Odofin LGA ERC Amuwo Odofin Local Gov’t Secretariat, 41 Road, FESTAC Town

Ayobo Ipaja LCDA Secretariat, Ayobo Road, Ipaja

Badagry LGA ERC, Soglo Way, Town Hall, Badagry

Campos Square ERC, Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island

Epe, Epe Local Government Area Office

Eti Osa LGA ERC, Klm 15, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Igbo Efon

Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS Building, 17b, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

GT Bank Ajah, Ilaja Bus Stop by Oando Filing Station

GT Bank Alaba , Obosi Plaza, Obosi Bus Stop, Alaba International, Ojo LGA

GT Bank Catholic Mission, 21/22, Catholic Mission Street, Lagos Island

GT Bank Idimu , Idimu-Egbeda Road, Car Wash Bus Stop, Alimosho LG

GT Bank Iju Road, 90, Iju Road, Jungle Bus Stop, Agege

GT Bank Ikorodu GT Bank, Ikorodu, Ayangburen Road, T.O.S. Benson Road along General Hospital, Lagos

GT Bank Kosofe GT Bank Ketu, 154 Ikorodu Road, Ketu Kosofe

GT Bank Oba Akran, GT Bank Oba Akran, 33 Oba Akran Avenue Opp. First Bank Close To Forte Oil, Ikeja

READ ALSO: ASUU Suspends Strike

GT Bank Surulere GT Bank Masha, 145 Ogunlana Drive, Masha Roundabout, Surulere

GT Bank Ikeja Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, beside Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja

GT Bank Ogba GT Bank ERC Ogba, Ikeja

Ibeju-Lekki LGA ERC Local Government Secretariat HQ, Ibeju- Lekki

Ifelodun LCDA ERC Layeni Health Centre Ojo Road by Suru Alaba Bus Stop, Ifelodun LCDA

Igando Ikotun LCDA ERC 2, Igando Ikotun LCDA, Idimu Road, Ikotun

Ijaiye Ojokoro ERC 9/11, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road, Ijaiye Ojokoro LCDA

Ikeja LGA 1, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja LGA, Ikeja

Ikorodu LGA ERC Ikorodu LGA Secretariat, Opp. Ikorodu General Hospital, Ebute Road, Ikorodu

Iru LCDA ERC 1-7, Muri Okunola Street, Victoria Island

Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo MBA Block, MBA Board Room, LASU, Ojo

Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) Engineering Lecture Theatre Hall, Ikorodu Campus, Ikorodu

Mushin LGA ERC Mushin LGA Secretariat Headquarter, 82/84 Palm Avenue, Mushin

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Sam Ethan Air Force Base, Ikeja

Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre NAFRC, Charity Bus Stop, Oshodi

NNS Quorra Apapa NNS (Nigerian Navy) Base, Dockyard Road, Apapa

Ojo LGA Local Government Secretariat Headquarters, Olojo Drive, Ojo

Orile Agege LCDA Powerline Road, Behind Health Centre, Orile, Agege

Oshodi LGA ERC Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Secretariat 3, Oyetayo Street, Bolade, Oshodi

Somolu LGA Shomolu Local Government Area Building, Durosimi Street, Shomolu

Sterling Bank Headquarters Sterling Bank 20 Marina, Lagos Island

Surulere LGA ERCSurulere LGA Secretariat, Masha Road, Onilegogoro Bustop, Surulere

Synagogue Church Of All Nations 1, Segun Irefin, Egbe Road, Ikotun

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Head QuartersUBA Headquarters, 57 Marina, Lagos Island

University of Lagos (UNILAG) ERC Property Management Building, Faculty Of Education, Opposite Education Hall, University of Lagos

Yaba College Of Technology (YABATECH) Multipurpose Building, Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba