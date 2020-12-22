See List of Approved Lagos Registration Centres For NIN

Following the call for Nigerians to link their National Identity Numbers (NIN) to their SIM Cards of the Federal Government, the Lagos State Government set up several registration centres for the National Identification Number (NIN).
Special centres were set up for enrolment in some areas to operate for relatively shorter periods of time before being decommissioned.
Approved Lagos NIN Centres
State Office (Card Activation) – Plot 1b, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Alausa Ikeja
Amuwo Odofin LGA ERC Amuwo Odofin Local Gov’t Secretariat, 41 Road, FESTAC Town
Ayobo Ipaja LCDA Secretariat, Ayobo Road, Ipaja
Badagry LGA ERC, Soglo Way, Town Hall, Badagry
Campos Square ERC, Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island
Epe, Epe Local Government Area Office
Eti Osa LGA ERC, Klm 15, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Igbo Efon
Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS Building, 17b, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos
GT Bank Ajah, Ilaja Bus Stop by Oando Filing Station
GT Bank Alaba , Obosi Plaza, Obosi Bus Stop, Alaba International, Ojo LGA
GT Bank Catholic Mission, 21/22, Catholic Mission Street, Lagos Island
GT Bank Idimu , Idimu-Egbeda Road, Car Wash Bus Stop, Alimosho LG
GT Bank Iju Road, 90, Iju Road, Jungle Bus Stop, Agege
GT Bank Ikorodu GT Bank, Ikorodu, Ayangburen Road, T.O.S. Benson Road along General Hospital, Lagos
GT Bank Kosofe GT Bank Ketu, 154 Ikorodu Road, Ketu Kosofe
GT Bank Oba Akran, GT Bank Oba Akran, 33 Oba Akran Avenue Opp. First Bank Close To Forte Oil, Ikeja
GT Bank Surulere GT Bank Masha, 145 Ogunlana Drive, Masha Roundabout, Surulere
GT Bank Ikeja Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, beside Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja
GT Bank Ogba GT Bank ERC Ogba, Ikeja
Ibeju-Lekki LGA ERC Local Government Secretariat HQ, Ibeju- Lekki
Ifelodun LCDA ERC Layeni Health Centre Ojo Road by Suru Alaba Bus Stop, Ifelodun LCDA
Igando Ikotun LCDA ERC 2, Igando Ikotun LCDA, Idimu Road, Ikotun
Ijaiye Ojokoro ERC 9/11, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road, Ijaiye Ojokoro LCDA
Ikeja LGA 1, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja LGA, Ikeja
Ikorodu LGA ERC Ikorodu LGA Secretariat, Opp. Ikorodu General Hospital, Ebute Road, Ikorodu
Iru LCDA ERC 1-7, Muri Okunola Street, Victoria Island
Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo MBA Block, MBA Board Room, LASU, Ojo
Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) Engineering Lecture Theatre Hall, Ikorodu Campus, Ikorodu
Mushin LGA ERC Mushin LGA Secretariat Headquarter, 82/84 Palm Avenue, Mushin
Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Sam Ethan Air Force Base, Ikeja
Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre NAFRC, Charity Bus Stop, Oshodi
NNS Quorra Apapa NNS (Nigerian Navy) Base, Dockyard Road, Apapa
Ojo LGA Local Government Secretariat Headquarters, Olojo Drive, Ojo
Orile Agege LCDA Powerline Road, Behind Health Centre, Orile, Agege
Oshodi LGA ERC Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Secretariat 3, Oyetayo Street, Bolade, Oshodi
Somolu LGA Shomolu Local Government Area Building, Durosimi Street, Shomolu
Sterling Bank Headquarters Sterling Bank 20 Marina, Lagos Island
Surulere LGA ERCSurulere LGA Secretariat, Masha Road, Onilegogoro Bustop, Surulere
Synagogue Church Of All Nations 1, Segun Irefin, Egbe Road, Ikotun
United Bank for Africa (UBA) Head QuartersUBA Headquarters, 57 Marina, Lagos Island
University of Lagos (UNILAG) ERC Property Management Building, Faculty Of Education, Opposite Education Hall, University of Lagos
Yaba College Of Technology (YABATECH) Multipurpose Building, Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba
