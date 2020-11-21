See Latest N-Power News Roundup For Today

November 21, 2020 58

Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday, November 21st, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power Batch C Successful Applicants To Know Their Fate This Month

A source close to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, revealed that the much-anticipated list will soon be out.

According to the source who pleaded anonymity told NewsOnline Nigeria that: “N-Power batch C Successful Applicants List will be out this November, the list experienced a setback due to the #EndSARS Protests but I can assure you that the list is at the final stage.”

BizWatchNigeria gathered that 400, 000 successful enrollees will be selected from the final application pool.

N-Power Beneficiaries In Dark As Survival Fund Reigns

N-Power beneficiaries seem to have been given the back seat since the establishment of the Survival Fund and are in the dark of what will happen next as the government keeps mute on its plan for the beneficiaries.

According to the National Social Investment Office (NSIO), an estimated 500,000 graduate volunteers were enrolled in N-Teach, N-Tax, N-Health, and N-Agro as of July 2020.

Although, the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) had said that NGN400 billion will be spent on N-Power, TraderMoni, and other programmes in 2021 by the Buhari administration, one wonders what percentage of the fund is for N-Power.

N-Power: Youth Leader Urges FG To Ensure Undelayed Transition

A foremost youth leader in Kano State, Mustapha Soron Dinki, has urged the Federal Government to ensure the undelayed transition for N-Power beneficiaries.

Dinki, who is also an ex-beneficiary made the call as N-Power Batch A and B beneficiaries await the next phase of engagements by the Federal Government.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that Batch A beneficiaries exited the N-Power programme on June 30 after four years in the scheme while their Batch B counterparts made their exit on July 31st – after two years but these Nigerian youths are in the dark regarding their transition package.

