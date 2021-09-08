fbpx

See Latest N-Power News Roundup For Today September 8th, 2021

September 8, 2021037
N-Power: Independent Monitors To Receive Engagement Letters, Monitoring Devices

Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Wednesday, September 8th, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power: Beneficiaries To Start Physical Verification In September

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are to begin physical verification on 10 September 2021, although some states will commence the exercise before others. Read More…

Here Is How To Use The N-Power USSD Code

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has developed a short Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code for N-Power beneficiaries. Read More…

How N-Power Beneficiaries Can Choose LGAs Using NASIMS Portal

Many N-Power beneficiaries have encountered some challenges with their Local Government Area (LGA) information after the completion of their applications, and in this post, we will be showing you how to select your LGA using the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) portal. Read More…

N-Power: Buhari Administration Commits N400bn To NSIP Annually

The Nigerian government spends more than N400 billion on the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) – which includes the N-Power scheme – perennially, stated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha. Read More…

About Author

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

