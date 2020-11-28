November 28, 2020 41

Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday, November 28th, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria.

FG Unveils NEXIT Portal For N-Power Beneficiaries

The Federal Government has unveiled a portal, NEXIT, for former N-power beneficiaries to apply for other Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Empowerment Options.

The platform, which was developed in collaboration with the CBN, will enable exited N-power beneficiaries to log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options provided by the CBN.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, encouraged interested exited beneficiaries of N-power to log on to the portal and provide the required additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Bashir Alkali, it was emphasised that the NEXIT PORTAL will determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs. Read More…

N-Power Transition: “It’s Never Easy To Survive Joblessly In Nigeria”, Ex-Beneficiary Begs FG

As the wait continues for many exited N-Power beneficiaries for their transitions, civil rights activist and ex-beneficiary, Mustapha Kabir Soron Dinki has urged the Federal government to look in the directions of those who have been left with no jobs after their exit from the scheme.

According to him, it is very hard to survive in the country without having any means of income and it is very important for “the children of the poor to continue earning a living”,

Dinki made this known in a Facebook post he shared on The Youths-4-Change Network’s platform on Wednesday as he laments how the Coronavirus pandemic has had a greater effect on the ex-beneficiaries. Read More…

