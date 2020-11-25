See Latest N-Power News Roundup For Today November 25th, 2020

November 25, 2020 31

November 25th, 2020

N-Power Pending As FG Disburses N10b MSMEs Fund

The Federal Government has disbursed N10billion to artisans who applied under the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) survival fund while N-Power beneficiaries are pending.

The Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum who is the Chairperson, Steering Committee on survival fund and guarantee off-take schemes, said approval was made last week and the Ministry of Finance knowing how important the money is needed made it available immediately.

She spoke during a press briefing in Abuja saying approval for the month of November is N10billion which is for the payroll of artisans, stressing that as this payment is going on, registration by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) is also ongoing to ensure those not captured now will be captured for next payment. Read More…

How N-Power Batch C Applicants Will Benefit From Finance Bill 2020

N-Power beneficiaries are currently in limbo as to the next phase of their engagement with the Federal Government. Pending when a decision would be made, the next set of N-Power beneficiaries can benefit from the Finance Bill 2020 thanks to a new provision that will be included in the Bill.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari recently announced some changes to the Finance Bill 2019, which will be reviewed and implemented as Finance Bill 2020.

The Finance Bill is a tax regulation document which the government uses to generate revenue from companies and individuals in the employment market.

While the government is yet to disclose when the next batch of N-Power beneficiaries will be selected, it has already received thousands of applications. Read More…

