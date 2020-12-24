See Latest N-Power News Roundup For Today

December 24, 2020 69

Urgent Loans N-Power Beneficiaries Can Apply For This Festive Season

Short of cash for the festive period? There is no reason to despair, yet, as there are many quick loans you can access within the shortest period as N-Power beneficiaries.

The chances of survival in the year 2020 have been very tough, especially for those who live in third world countries like Nigeria.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic and #ENDSARS protest, Nigeria slides into the second recession in five years as the inflation rates increased, currently at 14.89% as at November 2020, National Bureau of Statistics reveals. Read More…

Nexit Update News: Minister Reveals Why Some Ex N-Power Beneficiaries Cannot Access Portal

There have been complaints gathered by Bizwatch Nigeria on how some ex N-power beneficiaries have been having issues accessing the Nexit portal.

The voice of beneficiaries was hearkened to after the special assistance on media to Honourable Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Nneka Ikem disclosed the cause of the problem.

According to her, those with Naij email will not be able to log in nor receive any emails. Read More…

N-Power Nexit: Check Out Easy Steps To Update Portal, Answer Questions Correctly

The Nexit programme launched by the federal government has redeemed long lost hope of exited N-Power batch A and B beneficiaries.

Bizwatch Nigeria reported that the Federal Government unveiled a portal, NEXIT, in which former N-power beneficiaries can simply apply for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Empowerment Options.

During the unveiling of the Nexit Portal by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, she urged interested exited beneficiaries of N-power to log on to the portal and provide the required additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options. Read More…

Finance Bill 2020: N-Power Beneficiaries Exempted From Personal Income Tax

President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2nd of December had sent the Finance Bill 2020 – which exempts N-Power beneficiaries, workers from personal income tax – to the House of Representatives for approval. The finance bill proposes reforms of tax-related regulations.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, revealed this while reading President Buhari’s letter on Tuesday’s plenary. The House is expected to probe the bill before passage.

President Buhari had began the use of Finance Bill in 2019, updating existing tax laws and financial regulation, which includes importation of goods. Part of the Finance Bill is the import duty, which Buhari reduced to 10% from 35%. Read More…

N-Power Batch C: FG Approves Increase Of Beneficiaries To 1m

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the increment in the number of N-Power batch C beneficiaries to 1million.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the President, Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to increase N-Power beneficiaries from the initial 400, 000 to 1,000,000.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq confirmed the Presidency order on Monday.

She said: “In a bid to realise Mr. President’s commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years, the ministry places significant emphasis on youth empowerment by strategically ascertaining youth engagement as a foundational objective in implementing the following strategies: double the scope of the National Social Investment Programmes. Read More…

