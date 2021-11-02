See Latest N-Power Batch C News Roundup For Today November 2nd, 2021

November 2, 2021 280

Good day, here are the latest N-Power Batch C news headlines update for today, Tuesday, November 2nd, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria.

See How Much N-power Batch C Receive As Monthly Salary Payment

The federal government of Nigeria has announced that the N-power batch C beneficiaries will have their payment every 25th of the month. This is started last month (October 2021).

Following this announcement, many are curious to know how much the FG will be paying N-power batch C beneficiaries. Read More…

Differences Between Your NASIMS ID And N-Power ID

Many N-power beneficiaries are unaware of the differences between the N-Power ID and the NASIMS ID, which is quite understandable, as the two can be misinterpreted.

However, in this post, we will be giving you the difference, although subtle, between the NASIMS ID and the N-Power ID. Read More…

N-Power: Beneficiaries To Start Physical Verification In September

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are to begin physical verification on 10 September 2021, although some states will commence the exercise before others. Read More…

Here Is How To Use The N-Power USSD Code

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has developed a short Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code for N-Power beneficiaries. Read More…

How N-Power Beneficiaries Can Choose LGAs Using NASIMS Portal

Many N-Power beneficiaries have encountered some challenges with their Local Government Area (LGA) information after the completion of their applications, and in this post, we will be showing you how to select your LGA using the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) portal. Read More…

N-Power: Buhari Administration Commits N400bn To NSIP Annually

The Nigerian government spends more than N400 billion on the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) – which includes the N-Power scheme – perennially, stated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha. Read More…

