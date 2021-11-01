fbpx

See How Much N-power Batch C Receive As Monthly Salary Payment

November 1, 20210535
N-Power News Today 2021

The federal government of Nigeria has announced that the N-power batch C beneficiaries will have their payment every 25th of the month. This is started last month (October 2021).

Following this announcement, many are curious to know how much the FG will be paying N-power batch C beneficiaries.

How much should N-power batch c beneficiaries expect?

The Federal Government has approved N30,000 payment to N-power batch c streams 1 and 2 beneficiaries.

To claim the payment as a beneficiary, simply validate your information and payment details on www.nasims.com

When will Npower Start Payment for Batch C stream 1 and 2?

N-power Batch C Payment Date is on the 25th of each month in a calendar year, Starting from October 2021.

Npower Payment to Batch C stream 1 and 2

N-power payment to all successfully shortlisted candidates of batch c streams 1 and 2 had already started.

If you had not gotten paid as a beneficiary for the month of October 2021, you are advised to take the online test and visit the Npower test portal.

Having completed your test, proceed to the online Bio-metric thumbprint portal.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that months after the inauguration of 510,000 Batch C1 graduate and non-graduate volunteers, a training portal has been opened for beneficiaries.

If you are one of the f N-Power Batch C Non-graduate tech-software beneficiaries following the steps below to check your posting.

Steps To Check Non-graduate Npower Batch C Training Posting

1. Go to https://www.nasims.gov.ng

2. Click on the deployment page to see your training posting status.

NB: If you are posted, your training venue, training track, training main, training life skills, and remuneration details will be displayed.

Related tags :

About Author

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Biz Opportunity
