See Full List Of Winners Of Trendupp Awards 2022

Mr Macaroni, Miss Techy, Lasisi Elenu, Kie Kie, Aproko Doctor, Zeelicious Foods, ShankComics, Lush Hair, R0dn3y, Pamilerin, Enioluwa, Jamesbrown, Mark Angel, Tunde Onakoya, Amazing Klef and Akinfaminu have all emerged as winners at the second edition of Trendupp Awards – Nigeria’s first-ever awards for influencers and content creators, which held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at The Monarch Event Centre, Lagos, Nigeria.

Trendupp Awards is an initiative of Trendupp, a platform where creatives receive support, publish exclusive content and build direct relationships with their fans across Africa.

The event was hosted by the multi-talented influencer, content creator and TV host, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori fondly known as Kie Kie. This year’s edition was aimed at recognizing and applauding the outstanding work of influencers, content creators, brands and organisations in Nigeria for their immense contribution to the social media space and encouraging these audacious individuals and organizations.

All sixteen winners across each category were not only presented with their gold statuettes but also received cash prizes of $1000 each, while the winner of the Emerging Force category (the only voting category), ShankComics received a cash prize of $1,500 all courtesy of the event’s headline sponsor Chipper Cash App, one of the world’s leading financial service providers, as the brand’s support to the craft of these leading influencers and content creators in Nigeria.

The most coveted award of the night, the “Force of Influence” was clinched by Mr Macaroni making him the influencer with the highest influence in the Nigerian social media space.

See the full list of winners here.

● The Force of Collaboration: Brands that strategically identify and leverage impactful partnerships with content creators/Influencers between March 2021 – March 2022.

● Winner: Lush Hair Nigeria

● The Force of Comedy Skits: Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest engagement & vitality power in the comedy niche between March 2021 – March 2022.

● Winner: Lasisi Elenu (Nosa Afolabi)

● The Force of Creative Art (Endowed by MTVBase): Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest engagement & vitality power in the art niches such as painting/drawing, writing, video content production and dancing etc between March 2021 – March 2022.

● Winner: Amazing Klef (Okwuchukwu Martins Dominic)

● The Force of Food Content: Influencers and Content Creators who have been able to infuse creativity in their content thus commanding engagement in the food niche between March 2021 – March 2022.

● Winner: Zeelicious Foods (Winifred Nwania)

● The Force of Lifestyle Content (Endowed by Tramango): Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest engagement & vitality power in lifestyle niches such as beauty, travel and fashion between March 2021 – March 2022.

● Winner: Akin Faminu

● The Force of Online Sensation (Endowed by Dotts Media House): Individuals that have found a way to break through the noise and commanded attention in the social media space between March 2021 – March 2022.

● Winner: James Brown (James Chukwueze Obialor)

● The Force of Instagram: Influencers and Content creators with the most engaging content & virality power on Instagram between March 2021 – March 2022.

● Winner: Kie Kie (Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori)

● The Force of Social Good: Influencers and content creators who clamoured/spoke up for the social good of the community/country between March 2021 – March 2022.

● Winner: Tunde Onakoya

● The Force of Tech Content: Influencers and content creators who have found a way to use content in communicating technological leaps and information in easily digestible and laudable ways between March 2021 – March 2022.

● Winner: Miss Techy (Tobi Ayeni)

● The Force of TikTok: Influencers and Content creators that commanded the highest engagement & virality power on Tiktok between March 2021 – March 2022.

● Winner: R0dn3y (Rodney Odinakachi Umeh)

● The Force of Twitter: Influencers and Content Creators that dominated the Twitter platform with meaningful/impactful conversations and threads between March 2021 – March 2022.

● Winner: Pamilerin Adegoke

● The Force of Virality: Influencer or content creator who mastered the art of making lasting impressions, with content that commands a high number of reposts, likes, shares and talkability between March 2021 – March 2022.

● Winner: Enioluwa Adeoluwa

● The Force of YouTube: Influencers and Content creators that commanded the highest engagement & virality power on YouTube between March 2021 – March 2022.

● Winner: Mark Angel

● The Force of Wellness: Influencers and content creators using social platforms to improve the well-being and health of the public in engaging ways between March 2021 – March 2022.

● Winner: Aproko Doctor (Nonso Bobby Fidelis Egemba)

● Emerging Force (Endowed by Chipper Cash App): Content creators and influencers who are rated as the next big deal in social media between March 2021 – March 2022.

● Winner: ShankComics (Adesokan Emmanuel)

● The Force of Influence (Endowed by Pepsi): Influencer or content creator who commanded the highest influence in the Nigerian social media space between March 2021 – March 2022.

● Winner: Mr Macaroni (Debo Adedayo)