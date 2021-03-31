See Full List Of UNILAG’s 2020/2021 Admission Cut-Off Mark

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) released its cut-off mark for 2020/2021 admission. This announcement comes after UNILAG had extended the online application for the 2020/2021 Direct Entry admission by two weeks.
The online application, originally slated to close on Friday, March 26, 2021 will now close on Friday, April 9, 2021.
See full list below
|FACULTY OF ARTS
|S/N
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT
|EKITI
|LAGOS
|OGUN
|ONDO
|OSUN
|OYO
|1
|Creative Arts
|64.175
|54.65
|59.175
|61.25
|59.45
|59.725
|61.225
|2
|English
|65
|60.875
|63.3
|62.65
|57.775
|60.125
|61.625
|3
|French
|60.825
|55.925
|58.175
|57.225
|54.925
|NIL
|54.45
|4
|Russian
|62.05
|54.9
|53.3
|NIL
|57.625
|NIL
|58.05
|5
|History & Strategic Studies
|66.575
|52.55
|63.975
|64.125
|62.275
|61.2
|60.825
|6
|Linguistics Igbo/Yoruba
|49.1
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|7
|Chinese
|64.85
|62.1
|61
|63.35
|57.55
|55.375
|58.5
|8
|Philosophy
|63.7
|57.475
|59.75
|60.875
|58.5
|57.8
|57.675
|9
|Christian Religious Studies
|60.125
|NIL
|NIL
|58.3
|NIL
|58.9
|54.35
|10
|Islamic Religious Studies
|63.275
|NIL
|NIL
|62.775
|61.175
|61.675
|61.275
|FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES
|S/N
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT
|EKITI
|LAGOS
|OGUN
|ONDO
|OSUN
|OYO
|1
|Accounting
|69.825
|63.05
|63.575
|68.65
|60.675
|61.475
|62.7
|2
|Actuarial Science
|68.4
|58.8
|58
|62.6
|64.075
|59.275
|62.45
|3
|Business Administration
|67.05
|61.2
|63.975
|65.3
|61.325
|63.925
|63.1
|4
|Finance
|67.675
|61.25
|63.525
|66.65
|59.125
|62.425
|63.725
|5
|IRPM
|66.675
|58.875
|61.45
|65.275
|56.675
|60.35
|63.45
|6
|Insurance
|66.975
|58.075
|62.1
|65.55
|61.25
|63.525
|65.475
|FACULTY OF EDUCATION
|S/N
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT
|EKITI
|LAGOS
|OGUN
|ONDO
|OSUN
|OYO
|1
|Adult Education
|56.65
|53.625
|49.85
|54.15
|54
|54.225
|NIL
|2
|Education Economics
|62.975
|55.6
|60.25
|61.825
|58.8
|60.75
|61.725
|3
|Business Education
|65.625
|61.4
|59.85
|64.075
|60.375
|61.5
|63.6
|4
|Education Islamic Religious Studies
|59
|NIL
|55.1
|53.475
|NIL
|54.4
|52.175
|5
|Education Igbo
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|6
|Education English
|67.025
|61.9
|65.65
|65.825
|62.475
|64.275
|60.95
|7
|Early Childhood Education
|63.775
|56.675
|50.1
|60.95
|59.225
|58.6
|59.925
|8
|Education Yoruba
|58.85
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|9
|Education French
|50.925
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|10
|Education History
|62.75
|58.45
|NIL
|57.4
|NIL
|60.95
|57.85
|11
|Education Christian Religious Studies
|52.15
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|12
|Education Geography
|55.75
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|13
|Educational Administration
|57.025
|51.95
|54.25
|51.475
|NIL
|52.225
|51.975
|14
|Educational Foundations
|62.275
|59.075
|57.775
|58.05
|57.5
|58.7
|53.9
|15
|Health Education
|54.975
|NIL
|50.6
|51.725
|54.225
|NIL
|NIL
|16
|Human Kinetics Education
|58.325
|54.65
|55.9
|56.85
|55
|55.85
|52.65
|17
|Education Biology
|60.375
|54.175
|52.625
|57.6
|53.125
|51.975
|55.075
|18
|Education Chemistry
|56.125
|52.075
|NIL
|48.95
|55.925
|53.125
|NIL
|19
|Education Home Economics
|55.1
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|20
|Integrated Science Education
|50.325
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|21
|Education Mathematics
|60.1
|NIL
|50.825
|57.15
|55.1
|59.75
|56.125
|22
|Education Physics
|53.9
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|23
|Technology Education
|52.45
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|FACULTY OF ENGINEERING
|S/N
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT
|EKITI
|LAGOS
|OGUN
|ONDO
|OSUN
|OYO
|1
|Biomedical Engineering
|72.5
|69.525
|71.225
|71.775
|71.775
|67.65
|66.825
|2
|Chemical & Petroleum Engineering
|77.2
|68.7
|69.175
|73
|72.5
|69.95
|74.6
|3
|Civil & Environmental Engineering
|73.875
|68.55
|72.175
|72.525
|70.575
|72.35
|71.325
|4
|Computer Engineering
|78.375
|73.15
|76.6
|75.85
|72.4
|73.225
|72.175
|5
|Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|79.725
|74.925
|77.3
|75.65
|74.7
|76.975
|75.025
|6
|Mechanical Engineering
|77.925
|72.025
|72.6
|76.875
|67.7
|74.2
|75.2
|7
|Metallurgical & Materials Engineering
|66.9
|58.525
|58.7
|59.175
|57.825
|59.325
|60.475
|8
|Petroleum & Gas Engineering
|74.4
|67.15
|68.1
|73.675
|68.625
|69.075
|71.3
|9
|Surveying & Geoinformatics Engineering
|64.9
|56.55
|53.25
|60.05
|63.95
|63.125
|62.375
|10
|Systems Engineering
|77.85
|67.175
|70.85
|74.625
|73.85
|69.85
|75.025
|FACULTY OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES
|S/N
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT
|EKITI
|LAGOS
|OGUN
|ONDO
|OSUN
|OYO
|1
|Architecture
|74.325
|68.975
|68.475
|70.8
|67.7
|72.1
|62.5
|2
|Building
|64.4
|NIL
|59.225
|63.1
|55.475
|60.275
|62.475
|3
|Estate Management
|62.5
|58.975
|59.3
|60.15
|NIL
|54.625
|57.95
|4
|Quantity Surveying
|68.225
|56.7
|65.85
|65.075
|59.525
|63.5
|60.975
|5
|Urban & Regional Planning
|62.875
|61.675
|55.4
|57.6
|NIL
|57.65
|58.575
|FACULTY OF LAW
|S/N
|PROGRAMME
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT
|EKITI
|LAGOS
|OGUN
|ONDO
|OSUN
|OYO
|1
|Law
|73.25
|69.275
|70.225
|70.375
|69.425
|70.55
|68.775
|FACULTY OF PHARMACY
|S/N
|PROGRAMME
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT
|EKITI
|LAGOS
|OGUN
|ONDO
|OSUN
|OYO
|1
|Pharmacy
|75.4
|72.95
|72.45
|75
|74.475
|73.225
|73
|COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
|S/N
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT
|EKITI
|LAGOS
|OGUN
|ONDO
|OSUN
|OYO
|1
|Medicine & Surgery
|83.35
|80.475
|81.075
|81.9
|81.4
|81.55
|82.525
|2
|Physiotherapy
|75.25
|72.375
|71.375
|70.975
|74.15
|70.15
|69.625
|3
|Radiography
|74.275
|73.625
|71.65
|74.225
|64.675
|72.675
|73.175
|4
|Medical Laboratory Science
|73.1
|70.575
|68.4
|72.55
|68.9
|70.875
|70.425
|5
|Pharmacology
|71.275
|59.125
|67.475
|65.4
|69.25
|70.325
|66.625
|6
|Physiology
|69.175
|61.8
|67.55
|67.875
|68.225
|66.775
|68.05
|7
|Dentistry
|76.55
|75.65
|72.2
|74.825
|75.1
|75.475
|68.875
|FACULTY OF SCIENCE
|S/N
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT
|EKITI
|LAGOS
|OGUN
|ONDO
|OSUN
|OYO
|1
|Biochemistry
|69.65
|65.2
|66.675
|67.55
|62.95
|66.925
|66.675
|2
|Botany
|58.15
|NIL
|55.325
|52.35
|53.325
|54.35
|56.25
|3
|Cell Biology &Genetics
|67.4
|61.325
|65.125
|65.675
|63.225
|62.3
|65.15
|4
|Chemistry
|67.7
|60.35
|59.525
|65.525
|61.9
|60.55
|59.825
|5
|Computer Science
|77.15
|69.025
|71.45
|75.65
|73.975
|72.925
|72.2
|6
|Geology
|66.9
|60.625
|65.35
|63.25
|62.2
|61.175
|63.45
|7
|Geophysics
|64.125
|60.825
|53.475
|63.425
|58.25
|60.5
|61.575
|8
|Marine Biology
|62.7
|58.575
|59.95
|59.725
|57.4
|57.5
|59.2
|9
|Fisheries
|56.45
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|10
|Mathematics
|68.325
|58.3
|64
|64.675
|60
|61.525
|65.725
|11
|Industrial Mathematics
|65.075
|NIL
|62.225
|63.15
|60.15
|59.95
|62.475
|12
|Statistics
|66.3
|58.2
|65.825
|64.05
|63.075
|61.35
|59.3
|13
|Microbiology
|68.4
|60.85
|65.325
|67.65
|66.7
|63.975
|65.175
|14
|Physics
|63.25
|55.3
|52.2
|61.2
|60.45
|57.975
|59.975
|15
|Zoology
|54.3
|NIL
|51.5
|51
|NIL
|NIL
|53.5
|FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES
|S/N
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT
|EKITI
|LAGOS
|OGUN
|ONDO
|OSUN
|OYO
|1
|Economics
|69.175
|54.45
|63.675
|65.85
|56.125
|65.575
|64.325
|2
|Geography
|57.8
|55.5
|NIL
|52.8
|57.675
|54.75
|55.925
|3
|Mass Communication
|69.25
|64.775
|66.425
|67.575
|67.775
|65.1
|65.25
|4
|Political Science
|64.05
|52.65
|61.375
|60.075
|60.625
|60.9
|58.575
|5
|Psychology
|67.625
|62.55
|64.5
|66.475
|61.525
|62.35
|62.15
|6
|Social Work
|65.825
|58.2
|58.95
|64.5
|64.3
|64.425
|60.25
|7
|Sociology
|65
|56.775
|63.275
|63.05
|61.6
|58.4
|63.65
