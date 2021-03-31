fbpx
See Full List Of UNILAG’s 2020/2021 Admission Cut-Off Mark

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) released its cut-off mark for 2020/2021 admission. This announcement comes after UNILAG had extended the online application for the 2020/2021 Direct Entry admission by two weeks.

The online application, originally slated to close on Friday, March 26, 2021 will now close on Friday, April 9, 2021.

See full list below

FACULTY OF ARTS
S/NPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT
EKITILAGOSOGUNONDOOSUNOYO
1Creative Arts64.17554.6559.17561.2559.4559.72561.225
2English6560.87563.362.6557.77560.12561.625
3 French60.82555.92558.17557.22554.925NIL54.45
4Russian62.0554.953.3NIL57.625NIL58.05
5History & Strategic Studies66.57552.5563.97564.12562.27561.260.825
6 Linguistics Igbo/Yoruba49.1NILNILNILNILNILNIL
7Chinese64.8562.16163.3557.5555.37558.5
8Philosophy63.757.47559.7560.87558.557.857.675
9Christian Religious Studies60.125NILNIL58.3NIL58.954.35
10Islamic Religious Studies63.275NILNIL62.77561.17561.67561.275
FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES
S/NPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT
EKITILAGOSOGUNONDOOSUNOYO
1Accounting69.82563.0563.57568.6560.67561.47562.7
2Actuarial Science68.458.85862.664.07559.27562.45
3Business Administration67.0561.263.97565.361.32563.92563.1
4Finance67.67561.2563.52566.6559.12562.42563.725
5IRPM66.67558.87561.4565.27556.67560.3563.45
6Insurance66.97558.07562.165.5561.2563.52565.475
FACULTY OF EDUCATION
S/NPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT
EKITILAGOSOGUNONDOOSUNOYO
1Adult Education56.6553.62549.8554.155454.225NIL
2Education Economics62.97555.660.2561.82558.860.7561.725
3Business Education65.62561.459.8564.07560.37561.563.6
4Education Islamic Religious Studies59NIL55.153.475NIL54.452.175
5Education IgboNILNILNILNILNILNILNIL
6 Education English67.02561.965.6565.82562.47564.27560.95
7Early Childhood Education63.77556.67550.160.9559.22558.659.925
8Education Yoruba58.85NILNILNILNILNILNIL
9Education French50.925NILNILNILNILNILNIL
10Education History62.7558.45NIL57.4NIL60.9557.85
11Education Christian Religious Studies52.15NILNILNILNILNILNIL
12 Education Geography55.75NILNILNILNILNILNIL
13Educational Administration57.02551.9554.2551.475NIL52.22551.975
14Educational Foundations62.27559.07557.77558.0557.558.753.9
15Health Education54.975NIL50.651.72554.225NILNIL
16Human Kinetics Education58.32554.6555.956.855555.8552.65
17Education Biology60.37554.17552.62557.653.12551.97555.075
18Education Chemistry56.12552.075NIL48.9555.92553.125NIL
19Education Home Economics55.1NILNILNILNILNILNIL
20Integrated Science Education50.325NILNILNILNILNILNIL
21Education Mathematics60.1NIL50.82557.1555.159.7556.125
22Education Physics53.9NILNILNILNILNILNIL
23Technology Education52.45NILNILNILNILNILNIL
FACULTY OF ENGINEERING
S/NPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT
EKITILAGOSOGUNONDOOSUNOYO
1Biomedical Engineering72.569.52571.22571.77571.77567.6566.825
2Chemical & Petroleum Engineering77.268.769.1757372.569.9574.6
3Civil & Environmental Engineering73.87568.5572.17572.52570.57572.3571.325
4Computer Engineering78.37573.1576.675.8572.473.22572.175
5Electrical & Electronics Engineering79.72574.92577.375.6574.776.97575.025
6Mechanical Engineering77.92572.02572.676.87567.774.275.2
7Metallurgical & Materials Engineering66.958.52558.759.17557.82559.32560.475
8Petroleum & Gas Engineering74.467.1568.173.67568.62569.07571.3
9Surveying & Geoinformatics Engineering64.956.5553.2560.0563.9563.12562.375
10Systems Engineering77.8567.17570.8574.62573.8569.8575.025
FACULTY OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES
S/NPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT
EKITILAGOSOGUNONDOOSUNOYO
1Architecture74.32568.97568.47570.867.772.162.5
2Building64.4NIL59.22563.155.47560.27562.475
3Estate Management62.558.97559.360.15NIL54.62557.95
4Quantity Surveying68.22556.765.8565.07559.52563.560.975
5Urban & Regional Planning62.87561.67555.457.6NIL57.6558.575
FACULTY OF LAW
S/NPROGRAMMEMERITCATCHMENT
EKITILAGOSOGUNONDOOSUNOYO
1Law73.2569.27570.22570.37569.42570.5568.775
FACULTY OF PHARMACY
S/NPROGRAMMEMERITCATCHMENT
EKITILAGOSOGUNONDOOSUNOYO
1Pharmacy75.472.9572.457574.47573.22573
COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
S/NPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT
EKITILAGOSOGUNONDOOSUNOYO
1Medicine & Surgery83.3580.47581.07581.981.481.5582.525
2Physiotherapy75.2572.37571.37570.97574.1570.1569.625
3Radiography74.27573.62571.6574.22564.67572.67573.175
4Medical Laboratory Science73.170.57568.472.5568.970.87570.425
5Pharmacology71.27559.12567.47565.469.2570.32566.625
6Physiology69.17561.867.5567.87568.22566.77568.05
7Dentistry76.5575.6572.274.82575.175.47568.875
FACULTY OF SCIENCE
S/NPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT
EKITILAGOSOGUNONDOOSUNOYO
1Biochemistry69.6565.266.67567.5562.9566.92566.675
2Botany58.15NIL55.32552.3553.32554.3556.25
3Cell Biology &Genetics67.461.32565.12565.67563.22562.365.15
4Chemistry67.760.3559.52565.52561.960.5559.825
5Computer Science77.1569.02571.4575.6573.97572.92572.2
6Geology66.960.62565.3563.2562.261.17563.45
7Geophysics64.12560.82553.47563.42558.2560.561.575
8Marine Biology62.758.57559.9559.72557.457.559.2
9Fisheries56.45NILNILNILNILNILNIL
10Mathematics68.32558.36464.6756061.52565.725
11Industrial Mathematics65.075NIL62.22563.1560.1559.9562.475
12Statistics66.358.265.82564.0563.07561.3559.3
13Microbiology68.460.8565.32567.6566.763.97565.175
14Physics63.2555.352.261.260.4557.97559.975
15Zoology54.3NIL51.551NILNIL53.5
FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES
S/NPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT
EKITILAGOSOGUNONDOOSUNOYO
1Economics69.17554.4563.67565.8556.12565.57564.325
2Geography57.855.5NIL52.857.67554.7555.925
3Mass Communication69.2564.77566.42567.57567.77565.165.25
4Political Science64.0552.6561.37560.07560.62560.958.575
5Psychology67.62562.5564.566.47561.52562.3562.15
6Social Work65.82558.258.9564.564.364.42560.25
7Sociology6556.77563.27563.0561.658.463.65

