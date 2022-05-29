fbpx

See Full List Of UEFA Championship League Winners

May 29, 2022
Real Madrid on Saturday night beat Liverpool in the 2021-2022 finals with a goal and won the UEFA Championship League Title.

Here is the full list of the winners of the UEFA Championship league starting from the recent winner:

2021-22: Real Madrid (ESP)

2020-21: Chelsea (ENG)

2019-20: Bayern Munich (GER)

2018-19: Liverpool (ENG)

2017-18: Real Madrid (ESP)

2016-17: Real Madrid (ESP)

2015-16: Real Madrid (ESP)

2014-15: Barcelona (ESP)

2013-14: Real Madrid (ESP)

2012-13: Bayern Munich (GER)

2011-12: Chelsea (ENG)

2010-11: Barcelona (ESP)

2009-10: Inter Milan (ITA)

2008-09: Barcelona (ESP)

2007-08: Manchester United (ENG)

Most European Cup/Champions League wins per club

Real Madrid (ESP) — 14 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022)

AC Milan (ITA) — 7 (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)

Liverpool (ENG) — 6 (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019)

Bayern Munich (GER) — 6 (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020)

Barcelona (ESP) — 5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

Ajax (NED) — 4 (1971, 1972, 1973, 1995)

See Full List Of UEFA Championship League Winners
