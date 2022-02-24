fbpx

February 24, 20220122
See Full List Of Most Searched For Jobs

A recruitment specialist site, Seoforhire recently analysed the most googled jobs around the globe, in a bid to reveal which careers different cultures are searching for post-pandemic.

See full list below:

The Most Searched for Jobs

JobsSearch volume
Teaching assistant287,400
Estate Agent105,700
Project Manager92,454
Prison Officer91,477
Accountant88,474
Social Worker85,411
Counsellor82,500
Photographer81,000
Graphic Designer74,855
Nurse68,900

Here is a list of jobs by sector and country, being searched for over the last 12 months.

Science and Technology job searches

CountryJob Search TermSearch Vol
IndiaMechanical Engineering486,000
South AfricaChemical Engineering52,800
PakistanCivil Engineering34,800
PhillippinesMechanical Engineering15,600
NigeriaMicrobiology7,080

Arts, Creative and Media Jobs

CountryJob Search TermSearch Vol
Italy  Music Jobs10,560
MalaysiaGraphic Design8,640
FranceAnimator3,566
BrazilMusic Jobs2,458
RomaniaMusic Jobs1,548

Health and Social Care job searches

CountryJob Search TermSearch Vol
Australia  Social Worker21,855
IrelandNursing8,452
New ZealandConservation3,840
ZimbabweSocial Worker2,458
KuwaitNursing1,548

Finance focused countries

CountryJob Search TermSearch Vol
United States   Accounting325,200
CanadaAccounting25,458
KenyaAccounting11,456
SingaporeAccounting6,741
United Arab EmiratesAccounting5,787
“FG Is Committed To Improving The Economy” – National Planning Minister

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

