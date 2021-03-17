fbpx
See Full List of Lagos Healthcentres Where You Can Collect COVID-19 Vaccine

The Lagos State government has listed 88 accredited healthcare facilities across the state where residents can take the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

These centres, which include military and police hospitals, have been selected to provide vaccination across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

The government stated that vaccination can only be obtained at any of the accredited facilities listed and warned that vaccination outside of the centres was highly prohibited.

It also advised residents to stay away from unaccredited centres, stressing that failure to do so would attract heavy sanctions through the relevant government agencies.

Lagos State got 507,742 doses of the vaccine out of the first batch of 3.92 million doses received by the Nigerian government.

See the list of facilities accredited for vaccination by Lagos State government below:

S/NLGAWARDFACILITY
1AgegeKekeSango PHC
2AgegeOrilePowerline PHC
3Ajeromi/IfelodunOluwa/AkereAkere PHC
4Ajeromi/IfelodunOwoyemiLayeni PHC
5AjeromiOwoyemiSignals Operation Command Clinic
6AjeromiAlayabiagbaObisesan Naval Medical Centre
7Ajeromi/IfelodunAwodioraAjeromi GH
8AlimoshoAlabataAkowonjo PHC
9AlimoshoAlagbado/AlakukoAGBADO PHC
10AlimoshoIdimuHelen Aderonke PHC
11AlimoshoIpajaIpaja PHC
12AlimoshoIsheri-OlofinIsheri Olofin PHC
13AlimoshoOkunolaRauf Aregbesola PHC
14AlimoshoOmituntun-OloriIpinlerere PHC
15AlimoshoIgandoAlimosho GH
16AlimoshoGowonestateNIGERIAN NAVY SICKBAY
17AlimoshoOguntade/BamekeNAF Medical Centre Shasha
18Amuwo OdofinAdo SobaBAT PHC
19Amuwo OdofinAgboju &EnvironAgboju PHC
20Amuwo OdofinOrireFestac PHC
21AmuwoKirikiri & EnvironNIGERIAN NAVY REFERENCE HOSPITAL
22ApapaGaskiyaOlojowon Primary Health Centre
23ApapaIjoraIjora Oloye PHC
24ApapaApapaCFO MRS MILITARY HOSPITAL
25BadagryApaAPA PHC
26BadagryIworo-GbankoIlado PHC
27BadagryApaNAF Mother & Child Hosp
28EpeAgbowa IAgbowa PHC
29EpeBado/Ebole/Etita/IberikodoEpe PHC
30EpeAgbowaAgbowa GH
31Eti Osa1004/AboyadeOriyanrin PHC
32Eti OsaBadore/LangbasaBadore PHC
33Eti OsaIgbo-Efon/MaiyegunIgbo Efon PHC
34Eti OsaIjeh/Dolphin EstateIkoyi PHC
35Eti OsaIkate/LekkiIKATE PHC
36Eti OsaSangotedoSANGOTEDO PHC
37Eti OsaOkunmopo/OgomboMCC
38Eti-OsaFalomoPolice Hospital
39Eti-OsaVi265 Batallion MRS Hospital
40Ibeju LekkiIbeju IIBEJU PHC
41Ibeju LekkiOrimedu IAkodo GH
42Ifako/IjayeAlagbado/KollintonAgbado Kola PHC
43Ifako/IjayeIfako/CokerIfako Primary Health Centre
44Ifako/IjayeIfako/CokerIfako GH
45IkejaOjoduOJODU PHC
46IkejaOnilekereONILEKERE PHC
47IkejaOregunOregun PHC
48IkejaG.R.A.LASUTH
49IkejaOnigbongbo9BMC Army Cantonment Ikeja
50IkoroduAtereImota PHC
51IkoroduIpakodoIpakodo PHC
52IkoroduIseleIkorodu Phc
53IkoroduItumokunIgbogbo Phc
54IkoroduOke-Eletu/Abule-EkoOKE ELETU PHC
55IkoroduOdongunyan174 Batallion Child Health Care
56KosofeOguduOgudu PHC
57KosofeBamgbe/ElebijuKETU PHC
58KosofeIkosi-OkeIkosi PHC
59KosofeAraromi IfakoGbagada GH
60Lagos IslandEpetedo EastSura PHC
61Lagos IslandOke-OlowogbowoOlowogbowo Phc
62Lagos IslandOdanLIMH
63Lagos MainlandAloba/DesaluAbule nla PHC
64Lagos MainlandFreeman/GloverSimpson PHC
65Lagos MainlandSalami/ BaiyewunmiIWAYA PHC
66Lagos MainlandIPONRI OlaleyeFederal Medical Centre Ebute Metta
67Lagos MainlandAbule IjeshaInfectious Disease Hospital
68Lagos MainlandOnike OyadiranNig. Sec. Printing & Mint Corp. Hospital
69Lagos MainlandAbule OjaYaba 68 Nig Army Reference Hospital
70MushinAlakaraKajola PHC
71MushinPapa AjaoPalm Avenue PHC
72MushinIdi ArabaLUTH
73OjoEganIshagira PHC
74OjoEtegbinImude PHC
75OjoIbaIba PHC
76OjoIjanikinOtto/Ijanikin PHC
77OjoOjo TownOJO PHC
78OjoIra149 Battalion MRS
79OjoOkokomaikoNavy Hospital
80OshodiIfoshinIyana-Ejigbo PHC
81OshodiIgbehinadunOshodi PHC
82OshodiIlasamajaIlasa PHC
83OshodiShogunleShogunle  Ikeja NAF
84OshodiOluyeyePort Health
85ShomoluIgbariAKOKA PHC
86ShomoluOwode /Orile BarigaCMS PHC
87SurulereBabatunde AyilaraAkerele PHC
88SurulereOshoOrile Iganmu PHC

