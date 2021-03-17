See Full List of Lagos Healthcentres Where You Can Collect COVID-19 Vaccine

March 17, 2021 97

The Lagos State government has listed 88 accredited healthcare facilities across the state where residents can take the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

These centres, which include military and police hospitals, have been selected to provide vaccination across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

The government stated that vaccination can only be obtained at any of the accredited facilities listed and warned that vaccination outside of the centres was highly prohibited.

It also advised residents to stay away from unaccredited centres, stressing that failure to do so would attract heavy sanctions through the relevant government agencies.

Lagos State got 507,742 doses of the vaccine out of the first batch of 3.92 million doses received by the Nigerian government.

See the list of facilities accredited for vaccination by Lagos State government below: