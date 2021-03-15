See Full List Of Grammy Awards 2021 Winners

March 15, 2021 88

Here is a list of winners in categories at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday, 14th March, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy, of Nigerian origin, emerged the winner of the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category at the 2021 Grammy Awards for ‘Twice As Tall‘, his 2020 project.

Wizkid also clinched a grammys with his collaboration with Beyonce and Ivy Blue on ‘Brown Skin Girl’.

Beyonce had a big night, winning four prizes and thereby breaking the record for the most-ever Grammy wins by a female artist, and the most by any singer, male or female.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion also had a successful evening, taking home three awards including Best New Artist and pop powerhouse Taylor Swift won Album of the Year honors for the third time in her career.

Winners

Album of the Year: Taylor Swift, “folklore”

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song: Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”

Song of the Year, for songwriting: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, “I Can’t Breathe”

Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Music Video: Beyonce, Blu Ivy, Wizkid “Brown Skin Girl”

Best Rap Album: Nas, “King’s Disease”

Best Rap Song: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, “Savage”

Best Rap Performance: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, “Savage”

Best Rock Album: The Strokes, “The New Abnormal”

Best Rock Song: Brittany Howard, “Stay High”

Best Rock Performance: Fiona Apple, “Shameika”

Best Pop Vocal Album: Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”

Best Pop Solo Performance: Harry Styles, “Watermelon Sugar”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

Best R&B Album: John Legend, “Bigger Love”

Best R&B Performance: Beyonce, “Black Parade”

Best Alternative Music Album: Fiona Apple, “Fetch the Bolt Cutters”

Best Global Music Album: Burna Boy, “Twice as Tall”

Best Country Album: Miranda Lambert, “Wildcard”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Kanye West, “Jesus Is King”

Best Comedy Album: Tiffany Haddish, “Black Mitzvah”

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Billie Eilish, “No Time to Die” (for “No Time to Die”)

