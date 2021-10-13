See Full List of Female Vice-Chancellors In Nigeria

October 13, 2021 37

Nigeria has at least 9 incumbent women Vice-Chancellors of the 202 federal, state, and private institutions as of October 2021.

Women are underrepresented even in the teaching industry. Teaching in Nigeria boasts of many female practitioners even though it is male-dominated.

In federal and state varsities, VCs undergo a rigorous selection process while in private varsities, the owner of the school is usually in charge.

Current Female VCs in Nigeria

The National University Commission (NUC) accounts for 54 state, 49 federal, and 99 private universities in its database.

Prof. Lilian Salami — Vice-Chancellor of University of Benin

Prof. Florence Obi — V-C University of Calabar

Prof. Chinedum Babalola — V.C Chrisland University

Prof. Elisabeta Olarinde — VC of Afe Babalola University

Prof. Nnenna Oti — VC Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello — Lagos State University (LASU)

Kaletapwa G. Farauta — Adamawa State University

Prof. Ibiyinka Fuwape — Michael and Cecilia Ibru University

President Margee Ensign — American University of Nigeria, Yola