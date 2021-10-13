fbpx

See Full List of Female Vice-Chancellors In Nigeria

October 13, 2021037
Nigeria has at least 9 incumbent women Vice-Chancellors of the 202 federal, state, and private institutions as of October 2021.

Women are underrepresented even in the teaching industry. Teaching in Nigeria boasts of many female practitioners even though it is male-dominated.

In federal and state varsities, VCs undergo a rigorous selection process while in private varsities, the owner of the school is usually in charge.

Current Female VCs in Nigeria

The National University Commission (NUC) accounts for 54 state, 49 federal, and 99 private universities in its database.

Prof. Lilian Salami — Vice-Chancellor of University of Benin

Prof Lilian Salami Appointed New Vice Chancellor Of UNIBEN – Independent Newspaper Nigeria

Prof. Florence Obi — V-C University of Calabar

Unical VCship: The time for Professor Florence Banku Obi is now – The Sun Nigeria

Prof. Chinedum Babalola — V.C Chrisland University

Prof. Elisabeta Olarinde — VC of Afe Babalola University

Vice Chancellor | Afe Babalola University

Prof. Nnenna Oti — VC Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello — Lagos State University (LASU)

Prof Ibiyemi, Tunji Bello's wife is new LASU VC - Vanguard News

Kaletapwa G. Farauta — Adamawa State University

kaletapwa farauta - Opera News Nigeria

Prof. Ibiyinka Fuwape — Michael and Cecilia Ibru University

Buhari salutes Prof Fuwape over AU award - P.M. News

President Margee Ensign — American University of Nigeria, Yola

Margee Ensign, Author at The Hechinger Report
About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

