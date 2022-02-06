See Full List Of Cancer Types (A To Z)

February 6, 2022 43

Cancer is a large group of diseases that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, go beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body and/or spread to other organs.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 9.6 million deaths, or one in six deaths.

Lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach and liver cancer are the most common types of cancer in men, while breast, colorectal, lung, cervical and thyroid cancer are the most common among women.

Every year on the fourth day of February, the world commemorate cancer, raising awareness of all types of cancer, how to prevent it, how to detect cancer and scientists and health care providers are encouraged to help reduce the death toll caused by cancer.

Here are different types of cancer we have

A

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Adolescents, Cancer in

Adrenocortical Carcinoma

AIDS-Related Cancers

Kaposi Sarcoma (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

AIDS-Related Lymphoma (Lymphoma)

Primary CNS Lymphoma (Lymphoma)

Anal Cancer

Appendix Cancer

Astrocytomas, Childhood (Brain Cancer)

Atypical Teratoid/Rhabdoid Tumor, Childhood, Central Nervous System (Brain Cancer)

B

Basal Cell Carcinoma of the Skin – see Skin Cancer

Bile Duct Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Bone Cancer (includes Ewing Sarcoma and Osteosarcoma and Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma)

Brain Tumors

Breast Cancer

Bronchial Tumors (Lung Cancer)

Burkitt Lymphoma – see Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

C

Carcinoid Tumor (Gastrointestinal)

Carcinoma of Unknown Primary

Cardiac (Heart) Tumors, Childhood

Central Nervous System

Cervical Cancer

Atypical Teratoid/Rhabdoid Tumor, Childhood (Brain Cancer)

Medulloblastoma and Other CNS Embryonal Tumors, Childhood (Brain Cancer)

Germ Cell Tumor, Childhood (Brain Cancer)

Primary CNS Lymphoma

Cervical Cancer

Childhood Cancers

Cholangiocarcinoma

Chordoma, Childhood (Bone Cancer)

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML)

Chronic Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Colorectal Cancer

Craniopharyngioma, Childhood (Brain Cancer)

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma

D

Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS)

E

Embryonal Tumors, Medulloblastoma and Other Central Nervous System, Childhood (Brain Cancer)

Endometrial Cancer (Uterine Cancer)

Ependymoma, Childhood (Brain Cancer)

Esophageal Cancer

Esthesioneuroblastoma (Head and Neck Cancer)

Ewing Sarcoma (Bone Cancer)

Extracranial Germ Cell Tumor, Childhood

Extragonadal Germ Cell Tumor

Eye Cancer

Intraocular Melanoma

Retinoblastoma

F

Fallopian Tube Cancer

G

Gallbladder Cancer

Gastric (Stomach) Cancer

Gastrointestinal Carcinoid Tumor

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

Germ Cell Tumors

Childhood Central Nervous System Germ Cell Tumors (Brain Cancer)

Childhood Extracranial Germ Cell Tumors

Extragonadal Germ Cell Tumors

Ovarian Germ Cell Tumors

Testicular Cancer

Gestational Trophoblastic Disease

H

Hairy Cell Leukemia

Head and Neck Cancer

Heart Tumors, Childhood

Hepatocellular (Liver) Cancer

Histiocytosis, Langerhans Cell

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Hypopharyngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

I

Intraocular Melanoma

Islet Cell Tumors, Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

K

Kaposi Sarcoma (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

Kidney (Renal Cell) Cancer

L

Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis

Laryngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Leukaemia

Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer (Non-Small Cell, Small Cell, Pleuropulmonary Blastoma, and Tracheobronchial Tumor)

Lymphoma

M

Male Breast Cancer

Melanoma

Melanoma, Intraocular (Eye)

Merkel Cell Carcinoma (Skin Cancer)

Mesothelioma, Malignant

Metastatic Cancer

Metastatic Squamous Neck Cancer with Occult Primary (Head and Neck Cancer)

Midline Tract Carcinoma With NUT Gene Changes

Mouth Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndromes

Multiple Myeloma/Plasma Cell Neoplasms

Mycosis Fungoides (Lymphoma)

Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Myelogenous Leukemia, Chronic (CML)

Myeloid Leukemia, Acute (AML)

Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Chronic

N

Nasal Cavity and Paranasal Sinus Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Neuroblastoma

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

O

Oral Cancer, Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer and Oropharyngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Osteosarcoma and Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma of Bone Treatment

Ovarian Cancer

P

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (Islet Cell Tumors)

Papillomatosis (Childhood Laryngeal)

Paraganglioma

Paranasal Sinus and Nasal Cavity Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Parathyroid Cancer

Penile Cancer

Pharyngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Pheochromocytoma

Pituitary Tumor

Plasma Cell Neoplasm/Multiple Myeloma

Pleuropulmonary Blastoma (Lung Cancer)

Pregnancy and Breast Cancer

Primary Central Nervous System (CNS) Lymphoma

Primary Peritoneal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

R

Rare Cancers of Childhood

Rectal Cancer

Recurrent Cancer

Renal Cell (Kidney) Cancer

Retinoblastoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma, Childhood (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

S

Salivary Gland Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Sarcoma

Childhood Rhabdomyosarcoma (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

Childhood Vascular Tumors (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

Ewing Sarcoma (Bone Cancer)

Kaposi Sarcoma (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer)

Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Uterine Sarcoma

Sézary Syndrome (Lymphoma)

Skin Cancer

Small Cell Lung Cancer

Small Intestine Cancer

Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Skin – see Skin Cancer

Squamous Neck Cancer with Occult Primary, Metastatic (Head and Neck Cancer)

Stomach (Gastric) Cancer

T

T-Cell Lymphoma, Cutaneous – see Lymphoma (Mycosis Fungoides and Sèzary Syndrome)

Testicular Cancer

Throat Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Thymoma and Thymic Carcinoma

Thyroid Cancer

Tracheobronchial Tumors (Lung Cancer)

Transitional Cell Cancer of the Renal Pelvis and Ureter (Kidney (Renal Cell) Cancer)

U

Urethral Cancer

Uterine Cancer, Endometrial

Uterine Sarcoma

V

Vaginal Cancer

Vascular Tumors (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

Vulvar Cancer

W

Wilms Tumor and Other Childhood Kidney Tumors



