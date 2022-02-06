See Full List Of Cancer Types (A To Z)

Cancer is a large group of diseases that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, go beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body and/or spread to other organs.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 9.6 million deaths, or one in six deaths.
Lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach and liver cancer are the most common types of cancer in men, while breast, colorectal, lung, cervical and thyroid cancer are the most common among women.
Every year on the fourth day of February, the world commemorate cancer, raising awareness of all types of cancer, how to prevent it, how to detect cancer and scientists and health care providers are encouraged to help reduce the death toll caused by cancer.
Here are different types of cancer we have
A
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
Adolescents, Cancer in
Adrenocortical Carcinoma
AIDS-Related Cancers
Kaposi Sarcoma (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)
AIDS-Related Lymphoma (Lymphoma)
Primary CNS Lymphoma (Lymphoma)
Anal Cancer
Appendix Cancer
Astrocytomas, Childhood (Brain Cancer)
Atypical Teratoid/Rhabdoid Tumor, Childhood, Central Nervous System (Brain Cancer)
B
Basal Cell Carcinoma of the Skin – see Skin Cancer
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer (includes Ewing Sarcoma and Osteosarcoma and Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma)
Brain Tumors
Breast Cancer
Bronchial Tumors (Lung Cancer)
Burkitt Lymphoma – see Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
C
Carcinoid Tumor (Gastrointestinal)
Carcinoma of Unknown Primary
Cardiac (Heart) Tumors, Childhood
Central Nervous System
Cervical Cancer
Atypical Teratoid/Rhabdoid Tumor, Childhood (Brain Cancer)
Medulloblastoma and Other CNS Embryonal Tumors, Childhood (Brain Cancer)
Germ Cell Tumor, Childhood (Brain Cancer)
Primary CNS Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Childhood Cancers
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma, Childhood (Bone Cancer)
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)
Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
Colorectal Cancer
Craniopharyngioma, Childhood (Brain Cancer)
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma
D
Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS)
E
Embryonal Tumors, Medulloblastoma and Other Central Nervous System, Childhood (Brain Cancer)
Endometrial Cancer (Uterine Cancer)
Ependymoma, Childhood (Brain Cancer)
Esophageal Cancer
Esthesioneuroblastoma (Head and Neck Cancer)
Ewing Sarcoma (Bone Cancer)
Extracranial Germ Cell Tumor, Childhood
Extragonadal Germ Cell Tumor
Eye Cancer
Intraocular Melanoma
Retinoblastoma
F
Fallopian Tube Cancer
G
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric (Stomach) Cancer
Gastrointestinal Carcinoid Tumor
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)
Germ Cell Tumors
Childhood Central Nervous System Germ Cell Tumors (Brain Cancer)
Childhood Extracranial Germ Cell Tumors
Extragonadal Germ Cell Tumors
Ovarian Germ Cell Tumors
Testicular Cancer
Gestational Trophoblastic Disease
H
Hairy Cell Leukemia
Head and Neck Cancer
Heart Tumors, Childhood
Hepatocellular (Liver) Cancer
Histiocytosis, Langerhans Cell
Hodgkin Lymphoma
Hypopharyngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)
I
Intraocular Melanoma
Islet Cell Tumors, Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors
K
Kaposi Sarcoma (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)
Kidney (Renal Cell) Cancer
L
Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis
Laryngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)
Leukaemia
Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer (Non-Small Cell, Small Cell, Pleuropulmonary Blastoma, and Tracheobronchial Tumor)
Lymphoma
M
Male Breast Cancer
Melanoma
Melanoma, Intraocular (Eye)
Merkel Cell Carcinoma (Skin Cancer)
Mesothelioma, Malignant
Metastatic Cancer
Metastatic Squamous Neck Cancer with Occult Primary (Head and Neck Cancer)
Midline Tract Carcinoma With NUT Gene Changes
Mouth Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndromes
Multiple Myeloma/Plasma Cell Neoplasms
Mycosis Fungoides (Lymphoma)
Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
Myelogenous Leukemia, Chronic (CML)
Myeloid Leukemia, Acute (AML)
Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Chronic
N
Nasal Cavity and Paranasal Sinus Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)
Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)
Neuroblastoma
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
O
Oral Cancer, Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer and Oropharyngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)
Osteosarcoma and Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma of Bone Treatment
Ovarian Cancer
P
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (Islet Cell Tumors)
Papillomatosis (Childhood Laryngeal)
Paraganglioma
Paranasal Sinus and Nasal Cavity Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)
Parathyroid Cancer
Penile Cancer
Pharyngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)
Pheochromocytoma
Pituitary Tumor
Plasma Cell Neoplasm/Multiple Myeloma
Pleuropulmonary Blastoma (Lung Cancer)
Pregnancy and Breast Cancer
Primary Central Nervous System (CNS) Lymphoma
Primary Peritoneal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
R
Rare Cancers of Childhood
Rectal Cancer
Recurrent Cancer
Renal Cell (Kidney) Cancer
Retinoblastoma
Rhabdomyosarcoma, Childhood (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)
S
Salivary Gland Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)
Sarcoma
Childhood Rhabdomyosarcoma (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)
Childhood Vascular Tumors (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)
Ewing Sarcoma (Bone Cancer)
Kaposi Sarcoma (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)
Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer)
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Uterine Sarcoma
Sézary Syndrome (Lymphoma)
Skin Cancer
Small Cell Lung Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Skin – see Skin Cancer
Squamous Neck Cancer with Occult Primary, Metastatic (Head and Neck Cancer)
Stomach (Gastric) Cancer
T
T-Cell Lymphoma, Cutaneous – see Lymphoma (Mycosis Fungoides and Sèzary Syndrome)
Testicular Cancer
Throat Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)
Thymoma and Thymic Carcinoma
Thyroid Cancer
Tracheobronchial Tumors (Lung Cancer)
Transitional Cell Cancer of the Renal Pelvis and Ureter (Kidney (Renal Cell) Cancer)
U
Urethral Cancer
Uterine Cancer, Endometrial
Uterine Sarcoma
V
Vaginal Cancer
Vascular Tumors (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)
Vulvar Cancer
W
Wilms Tumor and Other Childhood Kidney Tumors
