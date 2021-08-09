See Full List Of 20 New States Proposed By Senate

August 9, 2021 248

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Senate on Sunday negated reports that the lawmakers have proposed the creation of 20 more states, stating that the upper chamber was “grossly” misrepresented.”

There were rumours that the Senate proposed and named the creation of 20 new states in Nigeria.

Some of the states which the Senate purportedly proposed their creation are:

ITAI State from Akwa Ibom

State status for the FCT

Katagum State from Bauchi

Okura State from Kogi East

Adada State from Enugu

Gurara State from Kaduna South

Ijebu State from Ogun.

Ibadan State from Oyo

Tiga State from Kano

Ghari State from Kano

Amana State from Adamawa

Gongola State from Adamawa

Mambilla State from Taraba

Savannah State from Borno

Okun state from Kogi

Etiti State from the South East Zone

Orashi State from Imo and Anambra

Njaba from the present Imo.

Aba State from Abia

Anioma State from Delta

Torogbene and Oil River, from Bayelsa Delta and Rivers

Bayajida State from parts of Katsina, Jigawa, and Zamfara.