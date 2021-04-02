See Full List Of 10 Richest Pastors In The World

April 2, 2021 51

A pastor is a person who performs religious acts, offers spiritual guidance, directs various operations of the church, and a few more tasks.

He is the leader of a Christian congregation that provides advice and direction to all those who belong to that community. Here are 10 richest pastors in the world.

Here is the full list of 10 richest Pastors in the world.

David Oyedepo

David Oyedepo has an estimated net worth of $150 million and is Nigeria’s richest Pastor.

David Oyedepo popularly called ‘Papa’ is the founder and presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as ‘Winners Chapel’.

Oyedepo is the Senior Pastor at Faith Tabernacle (FT), a church auditorium with 50,000 seat capacity.

He is reported to own several properties including private jets and homes in the USA and UK.

Oyedepo is the chancellor of two flourishing private universities in Nigeria – The Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara state and Covenant University in Ota, Ogun state – the managing director of the Dominion Publisher, the author of bestselling Christian books around the globe, the CEO of Dominion Air among many other businesses throughout the world that he manages.

T.B Joshua

Temitope Balogun (T.B) Joshua is a Nigerian pastor and founder of the Synagogue Church of all Nations established in 1987 with branches across Africa.

He is one of the wealthiest pastors in Nigeria who is often making news headlines for his controversial healing and prophecies.

He claims to have powers to heal all sorts of diseases, including HIV/AIDS. T.B.

He tried his prophetic powers with the COVID-19 pandemic when he gave a timeline for it to vanish but that has not come to pass yet.

He is estimated to be worth about $10 million.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

This is where Ghanaian pastors also join the list. The General Overseer of the Christian Action Faith Ministries, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams is the richest pastor in Ghana with an estimated worth of $6.9 million.

He has over 100 affiliates and branch churches in Ghana, Africa, North America, Europe, Asia.

The respected man of God owns many businesses which include the Dominion University College.

He is noted for flamboyance and has a private jet, luxurious cars, expensive jewels and so on.

Bishop T.D Jakes

Thomas Dexter (TD) Jakes was born on the 9th of June 1957 in South Charleston, West Virginia. He was one of the people that spoke at the inauguration of President Barack Obama in 2009. In 2005 he accompanied President George W. Bush to see victims of Hurricane Katrina. Jakes is the founder of the Potter’s House, which is a nondenominational megachurch. Apart from earning money from his church, he is also a writer and movie producer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bishop T.D. Jakes is worth $18 million.

Chris Oyakhilome

Nigerian pastor Chris Oyakhilome aka Pastor Chris is also estimated to be worth is 50 million dollars.

He is the founder of Believers’ LoveWorld Incorporated aka “Christ Embassy”.

He is a televangelist and has his church spread across Africa. His church runs an NGO called the Innercity Missions. It also has three Christian television channels that include LoveWorld Plus, LoveWorld TV and LoveWorld SAT.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that Chris Oyakjilome has been in the news recently after faulting Christians and religious leaders for taking and approving the COVID-19 vaccine, he was fined by a UK agency for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and he (Chris) attributed 5G to COVID-19 for which he was sanctioned.

Joel Osteen

Joel Osteen, an American preacher, televangelist and author who is believed to be worth about 40 million dollars.

He was born on the 5th of March 1963 and named Joel Scott Osteen.

He is the Pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, a church and its television ministry he inherited from his father, the late John Osteen.

After taking over in 1999, he has lifted the church to a higher height.

Enoch Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye was ordained as the General Overseer 1981 by the founder and Presiding Pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pa Akindayomi after he was first confirmed as Pastor in 1977.

He is among the richest pastors in the world with private jets and private University (The Redeemers University).

Enoch Adeboye is popularly called ‘Daddy G.O by his members and he has a net worth of $39 million.

Presently, he also owns “Dove TV,” a religious television channel that telecasts a wide range of church programs that includes weekly sermons.

Benny Hinn

Benny Hinn is estimated to be worth $75 million. He is is the convener of Orlando Christian Center, founded in 1983

He is a televangelist born in Israel on the 3rd of December 1952.

He is known globally for his regular miracle healing crusades mostly held in big stadiums of big cities and broadcast on live television.

Pat Robertson

Pat Robertson who has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

The American preacher and successful businessman, also known as Marion Gordon Robertson was born in Lexington, Virginia.

Pat Robertson is the founder and CEO of the Christian Coalition, which is a Christian Right organization that raises money and public support for conservative political candidates.

Kenneth Copeland

Pastor Kenneth Copeland tops the list of the richest pastors in the world. He is an American preacher born in Lubbock, Texas in December 1936.

He is the founder of the Kenneth Copeland Ministries located in Tarrant County in Texas.

The man of God who combines as an author, a public speaker, and a musician is said to be richer than official figures available but according to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth $300 million.

Copeland spreads the word of God via television, books, DVDs and CDs.

He has three private jets which he uses for trips to resorts and personal vacations.