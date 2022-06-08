See Decisions Of All APC Presidential Aspirants, Those That Step For Tinubu & Osinbajo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential primaries began yesterday at Eagle Square, the nation’s capital in Abuja on Tuesday, 8 June 2022.

The aspirants were once again given the opportunity to woo the delegates before the voting begins.

However, while some reeled out their manifesto trying to convince the delegates on why they should be voted for, others came to the podium and announced their withdrawal from the race.

Not only did they withdraw from the race but stepped down and pledge their support for other candidates.

The announcement made by some big wigs, stepping down for the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu was the highlight of the night.

Six aspirants stepped down for the former Lagos state governor while just one aspirant stepped down for the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANTS THAT WILL SLUG IT OUT THIS MORNING

1) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

2) Sen. Ahmad Lawan

3) Sen. Sanni Yerima

4) Professor Ben Ayade

5) Dr. Ogbonaya Onu

6) Pastor Tunde Bakare

7) Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi

8) Sen. Rochas Okorocha

9) Alhaji Yahaya Bello

10) Mr. Jack Rich Tien

11) Mr. Ikeobasi Mokhelu

12) Professor Yemi Osinbajo

ASPIRANT THAT STEPPED DOWN FOR NOBODY

1) Sen. Ken Nnamani

ASPIRANT THAT DID NOT COME FOR THE PRIMARY

1) Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba

ASPIRANT THAT STEPPED DOWN FOR PROF. YEMI OSINBAJO

1) Dr. Nicholas Felix

ASPIRANTS THAT WANTS TO ALIGN WITH THE WINNER

1) Engr. Dave Umahi

ASPIRANTS THAT STEPPED DOWN FOR ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU

1) Alhaji Badaru Abubakar

2) Sen. Ibikunle Amosun

3) Sen. Ajayi Borrofice

4) Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole

5) Sen. Godswill Akpabio

6) Dr. Kayode Fayemi