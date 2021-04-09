fbpx
See All Week 41 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

April 9, 2021074
This is the week 40 2021 (UK) top leagues' football pool results

This is the week 41 2020 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday,10th of April 2021.

Week 41 2021 Coupon Pool Information

These, below, are the crucial week 41 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

LKO: 1, 11

Sunday matches: 2, 3, 4, 8, 13

Saturday matches: 5, 6, 7, 9, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21,22,23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 41 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

1ChelseaMan CityLKO
2LeicesterSouthamptonSunday
3ArsenalFulhamSunday
4Man Utd.BurnleySunday
5WolvesSheff Utd.Saturday
6BlackburnDerbySaturday
7BrentfordMillwallSaturday
8CoventryBarnsleySunday
9LutonWatfordSaturday
10MiddlesbroQ.P.R.Saturday
11NorwichBournemouthLKO
12Nott’m For.HuddersfieldSaturday
13RotherhamBirminghamSunday
14Sheff Wed.Bristol C.Saturday
15StokePrestonSaturday
16SwanseaWycombeSaturday
17WimbledonSwindonSaturday
18BlackpoolSunderlandSaturday
19Bristol R.LincolnSaturday
20Burton A.PlymouthSaturday
21CharltonIpswichSaturday
22HullFleetwoodSaturday
23Milton K.D.PortsmouthSaturday
24OxfordGillinghamSaturday
25PeterboroNorthamptonSaturday
26RochdaleAccringtonSaturday
27ShrewsburyDoncasterSaturday
28WiganCreweSaturday
29CarlislePort ValeSaturday
30ColchesterWalsallSaturday
31CrawleyCheltenhamSaturday
32ExeterSouthendSaturday
33Forest G.ScunthorpeSaturday
34GrimsbyBoltonSaturday
35HarrogateBradford C.Saturday
36Leyton O.BarrowSaturday
37MorecambeOldhamSaturday
38Newport Co.Cambridge U.Saturday
39StevenageMansfieldSaturday
40TranmereSalford C.Saturday
41AlloaRaithSaturday
42ArbroathAyr Utd.Saturday
43DunfermlineQueen O’SthSaturday
44C. RangersFalkirkSaturday
45East FifePeterheadSaturday
46AnnanBrechinSaturday
47CowdenbeathStirling A.Saturday
48Edinburgh C.Queens PkSaturday
49ElginAlbion R.Saturday

