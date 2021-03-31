fbpx
See All Week 40 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

March 31, 2021080
This is the week 40 2020 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday,10th of April 2021.

Week 40 2021 Coupon Pool Information

These, below, are the crucial week 40 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

LKO: 2

Sunday matches: 2, 4, 5, 6, 43

Saturday matches: 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 44, 45, 46,47, 48, 49

1BurnleyNewcastleSunday
2Crystal P.ChelseaLKO
3LiverpoolAston V.Saturday
4Sheff Utd.ArsenalSunday
5TottenhamMan Utd.Sunday
6West HamLeicesterSunday
7BarnsleyMiddlesbroSaturday
8BirminghamStokeSaturday
9BournemouthCoventrySaturday
10Bristol C.Nott’m For.Saturday
11CardiffBlackburnSaturday
12DerbyNorwichSaturday
13HuddersfieldRotherhamSaturday
14PrestonBrentfordSaturday
15Q.P.R.Sheff Wed.Saturday
16WycombeLutonSaturday
17AccringtonWimbledonSaturday
18CreweOxfordSaturday
19DoncasterWiganSaturday
20FleetwoodRochdaleSaturday
21GillinghamShrewsburySaturday
22IpswichMilton K.D.Saturday
23LincolnBlackpoolSaturday
24NorthamptonBristol R.Saturday
25PlymouthHullSaturday
26PortsmouthBurton A.Saturday
27SunderlandCharltonSaturday
28SwindonPeterboroSaturday
29BarrowCarlisleSaturday
30BoltonHarrogateSaturday
31Bradford C.GrimsbySaturday
32Cambridge U.ExeterSaturday
33CheltenhamLeyton O.Saturday
34Port ValeMorecambeSaturday
35Salford C.StevenageSaturday
36ScunthorpeTranmereSaturday
37SouthendCrawleySaturday
38WalsallForest G.Saturday
39CelticLivingstonSaturday
40HamiltonDundee Utd.Saturday
41KilmarnockRoss CountySaturday
42MotherwellSt MirrenSaturday
43RangersHibernianSunday
44St J’StoneAberdeenSaturday
45Ayr Utd.DunfermlineSaturday
46DundeeMortonSaturday
47HeartsAlloaSaturday
48Queen O’SthInvernessSaturday
49RaithArbroathSaturday

