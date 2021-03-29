fbpx
See All Week 39 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

See All Week 39 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

March 29, 2021
See All Week 39 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

This is the week 39 2020 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 27th of March 2021.

Week 39 2021 Coupon Pool Information

These, below, are the crucial week 39 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 13

LKO: 1, 5, 17

Sunday matches: 2, 6, 7, 8

Saturday matches: 4, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45

Monday matches: 3, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 46, 47, 48, 49

1ArsenalLiverpoolLKO
2Aston V.FulhamSunday
3EvertonCrystal P.Monday
4LeedsSheff Utd.Saturday
5LeicesterMan CityLKO
6Man Utd.BrightonSunday
7NewcastleTottenhamSunday
8SouthamptonBurnleySunday
9WolvesWest HamMonday
10BlackburnBournemouthMonday
11CoventryBristol C.Monday
12LutonBarnsleyMonday
13MiddlesbroWatfordEKO
14Nott’m For.Q.P.R.Monday
15ReadingDerbyMonday
16RotherhamWycombeMonday
17Sheff Wed.CardiffLKO
18StokeMillwallMonday
19SwanseaPrestonMonday
20WimbledonFleetwoodMonday
21BlackpoolGillinghamMonday
22Bristol R.DoncasterMonday
23Burton A.SwindonMonday
24HullNorthamptonMonday
25Milton K.D.CreweMonday
26OxfordAccringtonMonday
27PeterboroSunderlandMonday
28RochdaleIpswichMonday
29ShrewsburyPlymouthMonday
30WiganPortsmouthMonday
31ColchesterBarrowMonday
32CrawleyOldhamMonday
33ExeterMansfieldMonday
34Forest G.Salford C.Monday
35GrimsbyCheltenhamMonday
36HarrogatePort ValeMonday
37Leyton O.WalsallMonday
38Newport Co.BoltonMonday
39StevenageBradford C.Monday
40TranmereCambridge U.Monday
41DundeeSt J’StoneSaturday
42ForfarEdinburgh C.Saturday
43HamiltonSt MirrenSaturday
44Queen O’SthHibernianSaturday
45RangersC. RangersSaturday
46DagenhamAldershotMonday
47Solihull M.Sutton Utd.Monday
48StockportBromleyMonday
49WrexhamTorquayMonday

