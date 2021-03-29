See All Week 39 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

This is the week 39 2020 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 27th of March 2021.
Week 39 2021 Coupon Pool Information
These, below, are the crucial week 39 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
EKO: 13
LKO: 1, 5, 17
Sunday matches: 2, 6, 7, 8
Saturday matches: 4, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45
Monday matches: 3, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 46, 47, 48, 49
|1
|Arsenal
|Liverpool
|LKO
|2
|Aston V.
|Fulham
|Sunday
|3
|Everton
|Crystal P.
|Monday
|4
|Leeds
|Sheff Utd.
|Saturday
|5
|Leicester
|Man City
|LKO
|6
|Man Utd.
|Brighton
|Sunday
|7
|Newcastle
|Tottenham
|Sunday
|8
|Southampton
|Burnley
|Sunday
|9
|Wolves
|West Ham
|Monday
|10
|Blackburn
|Bournemouth
|Monday
|11
|Coventry
|Bristol C.
|Monday
|12
|Luton
|Barnsley
|Monday
|13
|Middlesbro
|Watford
|EKO
|14
|Nott’m For.
|Q.P.R.
|Monday
|15
|Reading
|Derby
|Monday
|16
|Rotherham
|Wycombe
|Monday
|17
|Sheff Wed.
|Cardiff
|LKO
|18
|Stoke
|Millwall
|Monday
|19
|Swansea
|Preston
|Monday
|20
|Wimbledon
|Fleetwood
|Monday
|21
|Blackpool
|Gillingham
|Monday
|22
|Bristol R.
|Doncaster
|Monday
|23
|Burton A.
|Swindon
|Monday
|24
|Hull
|Northampton
|Monday
|25
|Milton K.D.
|Crewe
|Monday
|26
|Oxford
|Accrington
|Monday
|27
|Peterboro
|Sunderland
|Monday
|28
|Rochdale
|Ipswich
|Monday
|29
|Shrewsbury
|Plymouth
|Monday
|30
|Wigan
|Portsmouth
|Monday
|31
|Colchester
|Barrow
|Monday
|32
|Crawley
|Oldham
|Monday
|33
|Exeter
|Mansfield
|Monday
|34
|Forest G.
|Salford C.
|Monday
|35
|Grimsby
|Cheltenham
|Monday
|36
|Harrogate
|Port Vale
|Monday
|37
|Leyton O.
|Walsall
|Monday
|38
|Newport Co.
|Bolton
|Monday
|39
|Stevenage
|Bradford C.
|Monday
|40
|Tranmere
|Cambridge U.
|Monday
|41
|Dundee
|St J’Stone
|Saturday
|42
|Forfar
|Edinburgh C.
|Saturday
|43
|Hamilton
|St Mirren
|Saturday
|44
|Queen O’Sth
|Hibernian
|Saturday
|45
|Rangers
|C. Rangers
|Saturday
|46
|Dagenham
|Aldershot
|Monday
|47
|Solihull M.
|Sutton Utd.
|Monday
|48
|Stockport
|Bromley
|Monday
|49
|Wrexham
|Torquay
|Monday
