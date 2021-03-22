fbpx
See All Week 38 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

March 22, 2021
This is the week 38 2020 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 27th of March 2021.

Week 37 2021 Coupon Pool Information

These, below, are the crucial week 38 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 40, 46

LKO: 30, 32, 33, 41, 42, 44, 48, 49

Sunday matches: 28, 29, 31, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 43, 45, 47

Saturday matches: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27

1WimbledonNorthamptonSaturday
2BlackpoolPlymouthSaturday
3Bristol R.SunderlandSaturday
4Burton A.FleetwoodSaturday
5CharltonCreweSaturday
6HullGillinghamSaturday
7Milton K.D.DoncasterSaturday
8PeterboroAccringtonSaturday
9RochdaleSwindonSaturday
10ShrewsburyPortsmouthSaturday
11WiganIpswichSaturday
12CarlisleCambridge U.Saturday
13ColchesterBradford C.Saturday
14CrawleyPort ValeSaturday
15GrimsbyWalsallSaturday
16HarrogateSouthendSaturday
17Leyton O.OldhamSaturday
18MorecambeCheltenhamSaturday
19Newport Co.ScunthorpeSaturday
20StevenageBarrowSaturday
21TranmereMansfieldSaturday
22AlloaAyr Utd.Saturday
23DundeeDunfermlineLKO
24HeartsQueen O’SthSaturday
25InvernessArbroathSaturday
26RaithMortonSaturday
27AlbaniaEnglandSaturday
28ArmeniaIcelandSunday
29AustriaFaroe IslandsSunday
30BelarusEstoniaLKO
31BulgariaItalySunday
32CroatiaCyprusLKO
33CzechBelgiumLKO
34DenmarkMoldovaSunday
35GeorgiaSpainSunday
36IsraelScotlandSunday
37KazakhstanFranceSunday
38KosovoSwedenSunday
39MacedoniaLiechtensteinSunday
40MontenegroGibraltarEKO
41NetherlandsLatviaLKO
42NorwayTurkeyLKO
43PolandAndorraSunday
44Rep. IrelandLuxembourgLKO
45RomaniaGermanySunday
46RussiaSloveniaEKO
47San MarinoHungarySunday
48SerbiaPortugalLKO
49SlovakiaMaltaLKO

