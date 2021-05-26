Security Summit: “Insecurity Threatens Nigeria’s Foundation” – Gbajabiamila

May 26, 2021 112

The National Security Summit commenced on Wednesday with leaders of the National Assembly seeking urgent solutions to insecurity affecting the nation.

Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President while speaking at the summit which was held at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Abuja said the procurement processes by security agencies must be reviewed by the National Assembly.

“Good morning. I welcome you all to this Special Summit on National Security, and I thank you all most sincerely for being here today.” — Speaker @femigbaja#RepsSecuritySummit — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) May 26, 2021

Senator Lawan “the security architecture of the country must be reviewed, for better results”.

The lawmaker noted that there is no better investment than investing in security right now, maintaining that the non-functioning local government system and traditional system, are major challenges for the country.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives (Houe of Reps) in his address, admitted that insecurity threatens the foundation of the country, he said previous and current approaches have been unable to fix it.

The House of Reps speaker fears that Nigeria is under attack but believes that we will pull through.

As in the words of the former American President, Bill Clinton, ‘peace must be waged with a warrior’s resolve; bravely, proudly, and relentlessly. Secure in the knowledge of the single greatest difference between war and peace, in peace everybody wins.’ #RepsSecuritySummit pic.twitter.com/aDh7vZ2ZMF — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) May 26, 2021

“I assure all Nigerians that the House of Representatives remains committed to doing our part to enhance the government’s efforts at securing our country/protecting the lives and investments of Nigerians and all those who believe in our country.” — @femigbaja #RepsSecuritySummit pic.twitter.com/ZDoTugDYCL — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) May 26, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the event by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary-General of the Federation (SGF).

Boss Mustapha “Nigeria will overcome the security challenges, I hereby urge Nigerians to commit to a common endeavor in the national interest”.

Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife said that “Nigeria cannot continue to do the same thing repeatedly and expect a different result”.

The Ooni of Ife also said that the youths are neglected, hungry and angry and that is why they are actively involved in crime and contributing negatively to the insecurity in the country.

“The Armed Forces would take every measure necessary to restore peace to Nigeria and will defend the constitutional order at all times” General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff said.