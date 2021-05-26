Security Summit: “Insecurity Threatens Nigeria’s Foundation” – Gbajabiamila

The National Security Summit commenced on Wednesday with leaders of the National Assembly seeking urgent solutions to insecurity affecting the nation.
Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President while speaking at the summit which was held at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Abuja said the procurement processes by security agencies must be reviewed by the National Assembly.
READ ALSO: Comedian, Dave Chappelle Eyes Acting In Nollywood
Senator Lawan “the security architecture of the country must be reviewed, for better results”.
The lawmaker noted that there is no better investment than investing in security right now, maintaining that the non-functioning local government system and traditional system, are major challenges for the country.
Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives (Houe of Reps) in his address, admitted that insecurity threatens the foundation of the country, he said previous and current approaches have been unable to fix it.
The House of Reps speaker fears that Nigeria is under attack but believes that we will pull through.
President Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the event by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary-General of the Federation (SGF).
Boss Mustapha “Nigeria will overcome the security challenges, I hereby urge Nigerians to commit to a common endeavor in the national interest”.
Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife said that “Nigeria cannot continue to do the same thing repeatedly and expect a different result”.
The Ooni of Ife also said that the youths are neglected, hungry and angry and that is why they are actively involved in crime and contributing negatively to the insecurity in the country.
“The Armed Forces would take every measure necessary to restore peace to Nigeria and will defend the constitutional order at all times” General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff said.
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.