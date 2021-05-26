fbpx
Security Summit: “Insecurity Threatens Nigeria’s Foundation” – Gbajabiamila

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Security Summit: “Insecurity Threatens Nigeria’s Foundation” – Gbajabiamila

May 26, 20210112
Security Summit: "Insecurity Threatens Nigeria's Foundation" - Gbajabiamila

The National Security Summit commenced on Wednesday with leaders of the National Assembly seeking urgent solutions to insecurity affecting the nation.

Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President while speaking at the summit which was held at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Abuja said the procurement processes by security agencies must be reviewed by the National Assembly.

READ ALSO: Comedian, Dave Chappelle Eyes Acting In Nollywood

Senator Lawan “the security architecture of the country must be reviewed, for better results”.

The lawmaker noted that there is no better investment than investing in security right now, maintaining that the non-functioning local government system and traditional system, are major challenges for the country.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives (Houe of Reps) in his address, admitted that insecurity threatens the foundation of the country, he said previous and current approaches have been unable to fix it.

The House of Reps speaker fears that Nigeria is under attack but believes that we will pull through.

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the event by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary-General of the Federation (SGF).

Boss Mustapha “Nigeria will overcome the security challenges, I hereby urge Nigerians to commit to a common endeavor in the national interest”.

Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife said that “Nigeria cannot continue to do the same thing repeatedly and expect a different result”.

The Ooni of Ife also said that the youths are neglected, hungry and angry and that is why they are actively involved in crime and contributing negatively to the insecurity in the country.

“The Armed Forces would take every measure necessary to restore peace to Nigeria and will defend the constitutional order at all times” General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff said.

About Author

Security Summit: “Insecurity Threatens Nigeria’s Foundation” – Gbajabiamila
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

February 10, 2014083

ASUU Charges FG On The Release Of N55bn Varsities’ Fund

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has requested for the release of N55 billion to universities across the nation before the end of the first q
Read More
Daura COVERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
August 9, 20180146

Daura Betrayed Buhari, Served as Saraki’s Mole – Former Aide to Daura

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Abdulwahab Abdulrahman, a former assistant to the sacked director general of Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, has accused his former boss of exten
Read More
July 9, 2015090

Afrigem Integrated, Geometric Seal N15 Billion Aba Power Project Deal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Aba Integrated Power Project (Aba IPP) billed for inauguration in November 2015, has entered a new Transaction Implementation Agreement with its sponsor
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.