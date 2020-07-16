Security Operatives Storm Former NDDC Boss Joi Nunieh’s Home

Security operatives have surrounded the Port Harcourt home of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) former interim Managing Director, Ms. Joi Nunieh.

She stated that the operatives arrived her house in the early hours of Thursday and had now entered her premises.

Nunieh who is billed to appear before the House Committee probing the NDDC, however said the policemen, whose mission she did not know, had not been able to gain access into the main building.

The security operatives were said to have arrived her residence at about 4:30 am Thursday, when she was preparing to catch the first flight to Abuja.

Nunieh is scheduled to appear before the House Committee on NDDC to give her account on the allegations of misappropriation in the Commission.

Recall that Nunieh had in an interview with ARISE TV, the broadcast arm of THISDAY, accused the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio, of corruption, sexual harassment, pipelines bombing, abuse of office, among others.

However, Akpabio in a statement Wednesday described allegations of sexual harassment against him by Nunieh, as lies. He also debunked other allegations leveled against him by the ex-NDDC boss.

