Security Has Substantially Improved – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has conceded that the fight against insecurity has been difficult during his eight years in power, but that the situation has substantially improved.

Buhari made the remarks on Thursday at the Eagle Square in Abuja, during the official unveiling of the national and regimental colors of the Nigerian Army’s new and operationalized formations.

“Since the inception of this administration in 2015, the nation’s security situation was greatly challenged by activities of violence and non-state actors.

“Today, I’m pleased to specifically note that the situation has tremendously improved and I wish to also highlight that we have made remarkable progress in the fight against insurgents, militants, oil bunkers, kidnappers, and other criminal elements in the country.

“The Nigerian Army that we celebrate today would not have been able to discharge its responsibilities,” Buhari said.

“The fighting power of our army was at a low rate as of May 2015. However, seven years later, its fighting power has increased significantly making it fourth in ranking among African militaries as against seventh in 2015.”

Buhari highlighted that government interventions in the Army’s yearly budget allotment between 2020 and 2022 were able to buy utilities and resources for the insurgent battle.

At the event, deserving units that have played critical roles in safeguarding the country were decorated.

The President thanked the Chief of Defence Staff and praised Nigerians for their resilience, noting that the country will continue to rely on support from all segments of Nigerian society to ensure the nation’s peace and security.