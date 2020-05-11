Security Agencies Apprehend Two Runaway COVID-19 Patients in Kaduna State

Security agencies have successfully tracked the two COVID-19 positive persons who fled their homes shortly after they were notified of their test results.

Commissioner of Health Dr. Amina Baloni has confirmed that both of them are now at the isolation centre.

The Kaduna State Ministry of Health had earlier warned the two persons who tested positive for COVID-19 to submit themselves for treatment at the isolation centre.

The ministry also mandated security agents to track and fish out the two persons before they spread the virus to other members of the public.

In a statement on Sunday, the commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Baloni warns that it is illegal and dangerous for Covid-19 positive patients to switch off their phones and make themselves inaccessible to health authorities after being notified of their test results.’’

Dr Baloni disclosed that two persons were duly informed that they had tested positive while on isolation on Friday.

‘’ Health officials subsequently notified them that a team will be coming to convey them to the isolation centre for treatment. These persons subsequently switched off their phones and have remained incommunicado,’’ she revealed.

The Health Commissioner noted that ‘the reckless action of the absconded positive patients is not only endangering themselves but their families and the larger community.

‘’Similar irresponsible conduct by some Covid-19 positive cases has been reported in another state. It is a pattern of behaviour that must be stopped because it is patently dangerous to public safety, ‘’ she warned.

Source: Channels TV