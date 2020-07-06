Secretary To Ondo State Government Resigns

July 6, 2020
Ifedayo Abegunde, Secretary to the Ondo state government, has tendered his resignation.

In a letter dated July 6, 2020, Abegunde thanked Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor, for giving him the opportunity to serve.

He did not give any reason for his resignation but wished the governor, who is currently being treated for COVID-19, a quick recovery.

”I, Hon. Ifedayo Sunday Abegunde, the Secretary to the State Government of Ondo State, hereby tender my letter of resignation,” the letter read.

”I want to thank Mr. Governor for giving me the opportunity to serve the Government and people of Ondo State.

”Again, my family and I wish Mr. Governor quick recovery.”

His resignation comes two weeks after Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of the state, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akeredolu has indicated an interest in seeking another term but the crisis rocking the Ondo chapter of the APC and falling out with two key members of his camp three months to the election would surely have an effect on the race.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 10 for the Ondo election.

Source: The Cable

