Secondary School Attacked By Gunmen In Niger state

NEWSSOCIETY

February 17, 2021019
Government Science College, Rafi Local Government Area, Niger State has been invaded by gunmen.

The attack is reported to have cost the life of a student, while a number of students were abducted.

Others abducted were teachers and relatives of staff residing in the school’s staff quarters.

In an anonymous disclosure made to Channels TV, the gunmen invaded the college around 2 am on Wednesday and opened fire.

The gunmen moved from the staff quarters and proceeded to the students’ hostels where a student was killed, while others suffered gunshot wounds.

While filing this report, the number of students and staff kidnapped could not be ascertained.

According to Channels, staff members in the custody of the abductors include Lawal, Ali, Hannatu, and her husband Dodo, Mohammed Abubakar, and others.

READ ALSO: NCC Warns Public Over Fake Recruitment Exercise

The Gunmen’s MO

Reports have it that the gunmen invaded the college doning the school’s uniform, masquerading as members of the school.

The invasion comes on the heel of an attack on Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) bus where 21 passengers were abducted on the Minna-Zungeru Road.

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

