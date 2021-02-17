Secondary School Attacked By Gunmen In Niger state

February 17, 2021 19

Government Science College, Rafi Local Government Area, Niger State has been invaded by gunmen.

The attack is reported to have cost the life of a student, while a number of students were abducted.

Others abducted were teachers and relatives of staff residing in the school’s staff quarters.

In an anonymous disclosure made to Channels TV, the gunmen invaded the college around 2 am on Wednesday and opened fire.

The gunmen moved from the staff quarters and proceeded to the students’ hostels where a student was killed, while others suffered gunshot wounds.

While filing this report, the number of students and staff kidnapped could not be ascertained.

According to Channels, staff members in the custody of the abductors include Lawal, Ali, Hannatu, and her husband Dodo, Mohammed Abubakar, and others.

The Gunmen’s MO

Reports have it that the gunmen invaded the college doning the school’s uniform, masquerading as members of the school.

The invasion comes on the heel of an attack on Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) bus where 21 passengers were abducted on the Minna-Zungeru Road.