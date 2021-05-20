fbpx
Second Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination Takes Off In Niger State

May 20, 20210102
Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello took his second jab of the COVID-19 Astrazeneca vaccine as the second phase of the vaccination began in the state on Wednesday.

Also, the state’s Deputy Governor, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, as well as some of the Niger State Executive Council members also received their second jabs of the vaccine prior to the commencement of the state government’s weekly executive council meeting yesterday.

The Governor along with his commissioners had taken their first jab of the vaccine on March 9.

Governor Bello commended residents of the state for an impressive turnout during the first phase of vaccination and urged recipients to receive the second dose.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Cannot Afford High Inflation Rate – MAN

He equally ecouraged others who are yet to receive the vaccine to do so, describing it as safe.

“I encourage you to take it. It will keep you and your loved ones safe. The older ones especially should take it.”

The Niger State Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr. Muhammad Makusidi, noted that 89,600 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to the state and gave assurance that the state had adequate doses to cover the second phase.

Makunsidi assured that all eligible persons for the second dose would be administered with the vaccine. He said that the state currently have recorded 930 positive cases among them 66 health workers and 20 deaths.

The commissioner, however, disclosed that there has not been any positive case in the state in the last two months and pointed out that the state has continued to implement measures that would combat the spread of the disease in the state.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

