Second Niger Bridge Will Soon Be Open – Fashola

The Federal Government (FG) has stated that the Second Niger Bridge connecting Anambra and Delta states will be open to the public soon.

Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, made the announcement at a ministerial press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

He stated that the Second Niger Bridge has been “completed,” and that “people can now walk through the bridge unhindered.”

The four-kilometer link road on the Asaba side, he claims, is still unfinished.

Fashola had estimated that the 375km Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway would cost 797 billion naira, the 11.59km Second Niger Bridge would cost 206 billion naira, and the 127km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would cost 310 billion naira, totaling 1.3 trillion naira.

He stated that the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge will be finished by the end of the year, while the main carriageway of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano expressway is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.