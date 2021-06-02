Secession: “Shun Division, Embrace Unity” – NYSC DG

June 2, 2021 91

Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) urges Nigerians to shun division and embrace unity by allowing the spirit of NYSC to abide in them.

Ibrahim’s appeal comes amid secessionist agitations in the southeast and southwest regions of the country leading to the latest attacks on security agents and their facilities in the region.

The NYSC DG while speaking during an interview on Channels Television said Nigerians should dwell on their experience in NYSC orientation camps where they lived together in unity with fellow corps from various tribes.

“Cast your mind back to that scenario and let live together. We have no other country except Nigeria. We must be patriotic, put our hands together and see how we can move the country forward. Let the spirit of NYSC live in us.

“If there’s no NYSC what would have happened to our country? There’s no country without its challenges,” he said.

Ibrahim also noted that the NYSC oath and pledge of unity is binding not only during the service year and called for Nigerians to allow peaceful co-existence.

“If we go through the NYSC oath – it is binding even after the NYSC year. I want to appeal to Nigerians to always cast their minds back and think about their lifestyle on NYSC orientation camp where your bunkmate is Igbo while you are a Hausa man while the other person is from Delta.

“If you go to NYSC camp, nobody is talking about Biafra or Arewa because they are united and that is what NYSC is established to promote.”