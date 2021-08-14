fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

SEC To Tackle Identity Management Issue In Nigeria’s Capital Market

August 14, 20210133
SEC To Tackle Identity Management Issue In Nigeria's Capital Market

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that efforts are underway to resolve the issue of identity management in the Nigerian capital market.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the SEC, Lamido Yuguda, at the second post-Capital Market Committee (CMC) conference held virtually.

He said that individuals provide false details when buying shares, using that guise to buy multiple subscriptions that make it almost impossible to track down the original buyer.

Yuguda stated that the commission had set up a “high-powered” committee to address the issue, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

READ ALSO: Port Inspection Delays Affecting Export, Says Manufacturers

He said, “We have problems with identity management in the Nigerian capital market and this is really one of the things the commission is trying to resolve.

“We have set up a high-powered committee to look at the issue, people bought shares under false names and multiple subscriptions.

“There is a problem with the process but there is a problem with us too as people because if you are buying securities using your own wealth; why will you use another persons name, why will you use a name that will not be traceable to you?

“This became an issue after the introduction of BVN because BVN is tied to only one name.

“The committee is chaired by Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and is expected to harmonise various databases of investors, and facilitate data accuracy in the market.

“We are optimistic that the outcome of this committee’s assignment would address the challenges of identity management and help resolve some of the issues we face in the areas of unclaimed dividend, direct cash settlement and multiple subscription.”

About Author

SEC To Tackle Identity Management Issue In Nigeria’s Capital Market
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 22, 20160148

Access Bank Posts N50billion Half-year Profit Before Tax

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Access Bank Plc has announced its audited results for the half year ended June 30, 2016 with profit before tax and profit after tax surging by 28 per cent a
Read More
GTBank BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
May 30, 20180226

GTBank Introduces PIN for 737 USSD Banking Service: Everything You Should to Know

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Renowned for its simplicity and efficiency, GTBank’s 737 USSD Banking Service is the most robust USSD banking platform in Nigeria, staying miles ahead of it
Read More
May 4, 20153135

NNPC Audit: Audit Firm Sues Finance Minister Over Appointment Pwc

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The recent release of the forensic audit carried out by PriceWaterHouseCoopers on the affairs of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation is generating f
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.