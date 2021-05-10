fbpx
SEC To License Brokers Offering Foreign Stocks

May 10, 2021076
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said it will license firms offering foreign stocks under a digital sub-broker regulation.

The commission said this will enable it to monitor brokers selling stocks for foreign companies, a statement quoting the Executive Commissioner Operations, SEC, Mr. Dayo Obisan, issued on Sunday stated.

Obisan pointed out that about 400,000 Nigerians invested in foreign stocks through online brokers in the last 18 months.

He reiterated the commitment of the commission to the protection of investors and ensure market transparency, especially for retail investors.

According to Obisan, the commission will ensure that regulatory responsibilities in on-boarding clients, custody of assets, and compliance with reporting requirements were met.

He said, “Ultimately, we expect that registration will ensure that only genuine platforms target retail investors. We already have one of the platforms at a very advanced stage in the registration process.

“The SEC has rules on foreign investments and cross-border transactions which specify the requirements for foreign investors seeking to invest in Nigeria as well as issuers of securities. Broadly speaking, all capital market instruments are registrable – equities, bonds, units of investment funds, derivatives, etc.”

According to Obisan, the Nigerian market has been open to the listing of securities by foreign issuers, and there are no restrictions in that regard.

He said, “As mentioned earlier, Part H of our Rules deals with the regulation of foreign investments and cross-border securities transactions.

“Most foreign issuers take advantage of the reciprocal agreements which exist between Nigeria and the country of the issuer, especially where the securities regulator of that country is a member of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions.

“This is quite distinct from the activities of the online platforms, which are brokering secondary deals in securities that have been issued in another country and essentially performing a function for which they have not been registered or licensed, which is what necessitated the circular by the commission.”

Obisan said, “This sort of savvy investors have the resources and skillset to undertake independent evaluations of potential cross-border investments beyond disclosures made to them.

“What we can confirm, based on our interactions with some of the online platform operators which are facilitating these trades, is that there has been a sharp increase over the last 18 months in the number of users of these platforms.”

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

