SEC Promises Healthy Working Relationship With Staff After Protest

March 25, 2022

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has addressed the concerns of its protesting staff, as it promised them good working relationship going forward.

BizWatch Nigeria learnt that on Thursday, March 24, 2022, the aggrieved staff held an hours-long protest at the commission’s headquarters to communicate their demands.

According to the protesting staff members of the commission, SEC management didn’t take them seriously, such that it left their challenges unaddressed even though they had been raised multiple times.

In the course of the protest, the staff alleged unpaid allowances, and delays in the conduct of promotion exercise as well as the appointment of directors in the commission.

Other issues raised include allegations that the management has been running an exclusive administration without care for the welfare of the larger number of the staff members.

The protest grounded activities at the commission as the aggrieved workers blocked the main entrance to the commission, making it impossible for the management staff and other people on appointments to gain access to the premises.

Addressing the protesters, SEC expressed its commitment to ensuring industrial peace and harmony to the delight of its staff.

“The Board of the Commission is currently meeting to approve the appointment of qualified senior staff as directors and we believe this process will be concluded very soon.

“We are already in discussions with the staff representatives as we speak, and we hope that at the end of today (yesterday), we will come out with agreements that would be beneficial to all, and help to ensure peace and industrial harmony in SEC,” Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services, SEC, Ibrahim Boyi stated as he addressed the protesters.