fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

SEC, NECA Partner To Bridge Gap Between Issuers, Regulators

August 5, 2021095
SEC, NECA Partner To Bridge Gap Between Issuers, Regulators

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that it would partner with the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) to reconcile the expectation of issuers and regulatory requirements.

This was shared virtually by the Director-General, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, at the inauguration of the Securities Issuers Forum by the commission.

Yuguda pointed to other countries such as the US and South Africa that have existing associations that protect the needs of issuers of securities.

He said, “The idea of a forum for issuers of securities is not novel as such fora exist in other parts of the world to cater to the interests of issuers of securities in the capital market. In Europe, the European Issuers acts as the voice of issuers of securities representing over 8,000 companies and national associations of issuers of securities.

READ ALSO: CAC Shares Plan For Improved Service Delivery, Revenue Generation

“In the United States of America and South Africa, the American Securities Association and the Debt Issuers Association respectively serve as the associations for issuers of securities.

“In Nigeria, the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) the umbrella body for over 3,000 members seeks to protect the interests and rights of businesses and ultimately influence policy making.

“By encouraging the establishment of the SIF in collaboration with NECA, the SEC hopes to bridge the gap that exists between the expectations of issuers and the requirements of the regulator.”

About Author

SEC, NECA Partner To Bridge Gap Between Issuers, Regulators
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

WEMA BANK BANKING & FINANCEEDUCATION & TRAINING
June 6, 20180218

Wema Bank Sponsors Training of SMEs on Building Sustainable Wealth

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As a financial institution committed to wealth creation, Wema Bank plc, pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank ALAT, has sponsored a number of small a
Read More
July 24, 20140117

Tourism To Overturn Oil Soon-NTDC Boss

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Director-General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC)  Sally Mbanefo has revealed that efforts are being made by her administration to mak
Read More
Submit Your NIN To Your Telecom Service Provider, NCC Tells Nigerians COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
October 9, 20190205

Adeleke Adewolu Gets Senate’s Nod as NCC’s Executive Commissioner

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Adeleke Adewolu as Executive Commissioner on the governing board of the Nigerian Communications Commiss
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.