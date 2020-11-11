SEC Gives Another 30 Days For Submission Of Q3 Financial Results

November 11, 2020 42

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given an extra 30 days for companies to submit their third-quarter financial statements.

According to a circular on its website, the capital market regulator stated that the quarterly financial statements initially due on October 30 has been extended to November 30.

In October, the #EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums, leading to vandalisation and looting of private and public property.

“The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has noted the recent general disruption to business operations across the country and the challenges this may have posed on businesses, ” the statement read.

“The SEC is also aware that the disruption to business operations may have prevented public companies, capital market operators, and other regulated entities from convening meetings for the purpose of considering quarterly financial statements that were due to be filed/released by October 30, 2020.

“In view of the above, the SEC hereby grants public companies, capital market operators and other regulated entities, a thirty-day grace period for the submission of their quarterly financial statements.

“The quarterly financial statements are now due for submission by Monday, November 30, 2020.”