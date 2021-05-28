fbpx
SEC Directs Existing Crowdfunding Platforms To Register Within 3 Months

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

SEC Directs Existing Crowdfunding Platforms To Register Within 3 Months

May 28, 2021097
SEC Directs Existing Crowdfunding Platforms To Register Within 3 Months

Crowdfunding platforms in Nigeria have been directed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register with the commission not later than 90 days.

The commission announced this in a statement, noting that all extant crowdfunding platforms “prior to the commencement of the rules” were expected to comply with the directive issued.

According to the commission, the rules governing the business of crowdfunding in the country took effect on 21 January 2021, in a bid to “ensure investor protection”.

READ ALSO: BPE Eyes Unbundling Transmission Company of Nigeria

The commission said, “This is to inform all stakeholders that as part of efforts to ensure investor protection while encouraging innovation in the conduct of securities business, the rules governing Crowdfunding business in Nigeria came into effect on the 21st day of January, 2021.

“In line with the transitional provisions of the Rules, all persons/entities operating an investment crowdfunding portal/digital commodities investment platform prior to the commencement of the rules were expected to restructure all operations in accordance with the requirements of the rules and apply for registration not later than 90 days from the Effective Date.

“While the transitional period elapsed on the 21st day of April, 2021, the Commission hereby directs all existing investment crowdfunding portals/digital commodities investment platforms to note the requirements and eligibility criteria for raising funds through and/or operating a Crowdfunding Portal and comply with the registration requirements or cease operations by the 30th of June, 2021, failing which the operations of such platform would be categorized as illegal and attract regulatory sanction as stipulated in the Rules.”

About Author

SEC Directs Existing Crowdfunding Platforms To Register Within 3 Months
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Uber Wins Appeal Case NEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
September 28, 20200832

Uber Wins Appeal Case in Britain to Renew Operating Licence

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram US ride-hailing giant Uber on Monday won an appeal hearing in Britain after London’s transport authority had refused last year to renew its operating licenc
Read More
COVERNEWSLETTERSPORTS
June 30, 20180223

CBS Expands NFL Streaming Rights to Include Mobile Devices

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram CBS Corp, CBS.N, has expanded its streaming agreement with National Football League to include mobile devices and extended the rights through the 2022 seaso
Read More
December 4, 20140100

Falling Oil Price: Nigeria’s Forex Reserves Declines 5.4 Percent

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As a result of the dwindling price of oil crude oil, the country’s external reserves have declined by $2.081 billion to $36.682 billion on December 1.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.