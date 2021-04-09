SEC Cautions Nigerians Seeking Investment In Foreign Markets Via Unregistered Channels

April 9, 2021 83

The public has been advised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be cautious of investing in foreign markets through unverified platforms.

This caution was issued in a circular titled ‘Proliferation of Unregistered Online Investment and Trading Platforms Facilitating Access to Trading in Securities Listed in Foreign Markets’ on Thursday, April 8, and addressed to Capital Market Operators.

The SEC said, “The attention of the SEC has been drawn to the existence of several providers of online investment and trading platforms which purportedly facilitate direct access of the investing public in the Federal Republic of Nigeria to securities of foreign companies listed on Securities Exchanges registered in other jurisdictions.

“These platforms also claim to be operating in partnership with Capital Market operators (CMOs) registered with the Commission.”

READ ALSO: Doctors Hazard Allowance Still At N5,000 Because Review Was Not Demanded – Ngige

Highlighting the provisions of Sections 67-70 of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2007 and Rules 414 & 415 of the SEC Rules and Regulations, the SEC said that “only foreign securities listed on any Exchange registered in Nigeria may be issued, sold or offered for sale or subscription to the Nigerian public.”

It urged all CMOs that work with the referenced online platforms to “desist” from doing so.

It added, “The Commission enjoins the investing public to seek clarification as may be required via its established channels of communication on investment products advertised through conventional or online mediums.”