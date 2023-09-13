S’East: Sit-At-Home Order Is Over – Army Chief

Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, announced on Tuesday that the South-East sit-at-home order had been lifted.

He made the remarks in Abuja during the COAS combined second and third-quarter conference.

According to the Army Chief (Lagbaja), the threat was eliminated as a result of increased troop efforts in coordination with relevant partners.

“We have equally heightened our efforts in containing criminalities perpetrated in the South East Region by the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network.

“Through Operation Udoka, our troops have, in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders, put an end to the infamous sit-at-home order that has almost crippled socio-economic activities in the Region,” Lagbaja said.

“Law-abiding citizens of the region now go about their businesses and everyday life. Similarly, our joint efforts with various government agencies have quelled attempts by criminals to disrupt economic activities in the South West region.”

Concerning insurgency, the army chief stated that Boko Haram and other terrorists’ operations have been curbed, adding that inhabitants of the troubled areas have begun economic activity in the states.

He also stated that the Nigerian Army has formed Special Forces groups to combat insecurity across the country.

Welfare

Lagbaja also promised that the welfare of servicemen and their families would be prioritized under his leadership.

“To this end, troops’ welfare and that of their families will remain predominant in all our efforts.

“I intend to consolidate all existing welfare arrangements to enhance the well-being of our troops and their families as this will keep them focused on their tasks.

“In addition to providing befitting living quarters for our personnel, we shall ensure the newly introduced ‘Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers Scheme’ designed to provide affordable and high-quality post-service homes for our soldiers,” Lagbaja said.

The original purpose of the sit-in was to seek the release of pro-Biafra leader Nnamdi Kanu from prison.

However, the move, which has recently taken on lethal proportions, has severely harmed the region’s economy and resulted in the loss of lives and property.