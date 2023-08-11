S’East Governors Committed To Fighting Insecurity

South-East governors have reaffirmed their commitment to combating insecurity in the region, saying they will work with the Federal Government (FG) and other stakeholders to achieve this goal.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma stated this on Thursday, during a closed-door meeting of the region’s governors at the Enugu State Government House.’

“The Forum firmly resolved to fight insecurity decisively in the region individually and collectively, in partnership with the Federal Government and other Stakeholders,” the governor, who is the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, said.

“We commend the security agencies for their cooperation thus far and encourage them not to relent.

“We wish to state categorically that the perpetrators of the insecurity in our region and their sponsors are criminals and should not be seen as legitimate agitators.

“Therefore, upon arrest, they should be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land. The Forum resolved to hold the security and economic summit on a date to be announced soon”.

Governors Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Charles Soludo of Anambra, Alex Otti of Abia State, and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi all attended the meeting on Thursday.

Hundreds of attacks in the South-East region have been blamed on the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) organization or its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

IPOB, which seeks a separate state for ethnic Igbo people, has repeatedly denied culpability for the violence.