fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

JOBSNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Seafarers Blame Unemployment On Cabotage Act

May 5, 2022054
Nigeria's Trade Policies Unfavourable, Says Importers

Under the auspices of the Nigeria Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transport Senior Staff Association, Seafarers have claimed that regulatory bodies’ failure to enforce and administer the Cabotage Act has resulted in the industry’s unemployment.

In a statement, the union’s president, Bob Yousou, blamed the sector’s unemployment on an influx of international peers.

However, as part of attempts to limit foreign domination in the nation’s marine sector, Yousou urged the Federal Government to promote local content and the Cabotage Act.

“The government should checkmate the influx of foreign seafarers into the nation’s maritime space. Lack of enforcement and implementation of the Cabotage Act by regulatory agencies has resulted in unemployment.”

While highlighting some of the difficulties faced by Nigerian seafarers, Yousou stated that the union would continue to support the government’s policies.

Nonetheless, he criticized Nigerian sailors’ employers, ship owners, and manning agents for delaying their wages, branding such acts as enslavement.

The president explained that while foreigners engaged in the nation’s territorial waters got paid conformably, their local counterparts were not treated equally.

“An average Nigerian worker‘s standard of living is poor. The nonexistence of a collective bargaining agreement for seafarers in most shipping companies is discouraging. We must be united to fight our common enemies – the slave master of our time.

“We use this opportunity to request that the Federal Government of Nigeria consider floating a national carrier. With a national carrier, cadets can have sea time training, carry Nigeria cargoes and reduce capital flight,” he concluded.

Telecom firms’ Diesel Expenses Up By 233%, Hits N360bn
Related tags :

About Author

Seafarers Blame Unemployment On Cabotage Act
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

April 25, 20160373

Africa Expends $15billion on Wheat Imports Annually

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Africa spends over $15 billion on wheat importa­tion yearly, owing to the fact that its various component countries cannot produce enough to meet domestic c
Read More
Nigerian Bussinessmen Capital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
May 31, 20180316

Global Stocks Index Battered on Heightened Italian Crisis

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram World stocks market, on Wednesday, May 30,was battered as Asian stocks extended a global sell-off following Italy’s political crisis rippled across financia
Read More
19 Insurance Firms Flouts Contributory Pension Scheme INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTER
September 2, 20200583

PenCom, NAICOM Introduce Revised Guidelines on Retirees’ Life Annuity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) have introduced the revised guidelines on retirees’ life annuity. Th
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.