SDP Accepts INEC’s Presidential Election Results

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has stated that it will not challenge the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) presidential election results.

SDP national chairperson Shehu Gabam spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He stated that, despite technical difficulties, the SDP will not challenge the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the president-elect.

“Notwithstanding the obvious challenges that were associated with the election and the concerns expressed by aggrieved stakeholders, the SDP hereby aligns with the final choice that has been made and as freely expressed by the Nigerian people across the divides, and we stand by the outcome of the electoral process,” the SDP chairperson said.

“We commend the INEC under the leadership of the Distinguished Prof. Yakubu Mahmud for pulling through in the face of all odds.

“The election has been won and lost, what is right in the true interest of our country, is for all grievances to be addressed through the appropriate channels and very responsibly.

“Our party believes strongly in the nation’s judicial system as capable of addressing the various issues from the elections, concerns expressed, and for it to always do the needful.

“We also note that democratic consolidation for national unity and sustainable growth and development is the imperative of the times.

“The SDP calls on the political class and the general public to eschew violence in their actions and pronouncements.

“They should in practical terms and manifestly, work for peace and social order in the larger interest of our country.”

Gabam urged the courts to be fair to all parties who have decided to challenge the results.

“Our law must work irrespective of whoever is involved,” he said.

The Labour Party’s (LP) Peter Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Atiku Abubakar have both stated their intention to challenge the outcome of the presidential election.