May 17, 2022 132

An explosion has reportedly hit Aba road in Sabon Gari road, Kano, leaving scores, including school children dead and several others injured.

Nafiu Nuhu, President of Sabon Gari Market, confirmed the explosion to the BBC saying it was a bomb blast which affected schoolchildren in the area.

Other sources claimed the Tuesday morning explosion was a suicide bomber attack.

Details of the attack is still sketchy at the moment.

More later…