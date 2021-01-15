fbpx
Schools Withdraw Honorary Degrees Awarded To Trump, Guiliani

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]ForeignINTERNATIONAL

Schools Withdraw Honorary Degrees Awarded To Trump, Guiliani

January 15, 2021026
Schools Withdraw Honorary Degress Awarded To Trump, Guiliani

Institutions that conferred honorary degrees on US President Donald Trump have started to withdraw them.

Following Trump’s involvement in the Capitol invasion, schools in the United States have made the decision to revoke the degrees awarded to Trump.

The board of trustees at Lehigh University, Pennsylvania, have voted to revoke an honorary degree given to Trump in 1988, as reported by Forbes.

The University of Pennsylvania also faces mounting pressure from its alumni to revoke Trump’s bachelor’s degree earned in 1968, amid threats of suspending donations to the institution.

READ ALSO: Capitol Riot: US Lowers Flag To Honour Slain Police Officers

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Guiliani is also caught in the crosshairs of institutional backlash, as he was also stripped of his degrees by Middlebury College.

Currently, Trump faces a second impeachment, as pushed by Democrats in the House of Representatives but to be still to be decided by the Senate.

This will be Trump’s second impeachment.

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in a bid to disrupt the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden, an act that has set a number of events in motions against the US President.

Related tags :

About Author

Schools Withdraw Honorary Degrees Awarded To Trump, Guiliani
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 9, 2014131

BANKING & FINANCE JOBS | CIB Compliance Officer at Stanbic IBTC Bank

Job Title: CIB Compliance Officer Job ID: 12641 Location: Nigeria Division Proposition Effective risk management is fundamental to the business activities of the Standard Bank Group (group). While we
Read More
February 13, 2015423

Forex Dealers Want CBN To Redefine Status Of Imported Items

Foreign exchange dealers and experts have called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redefine some imported items excluded from access to the official foreign exchange rate. The dealers have said 
Read More
January 10, 2014027

Nigeria’s Digital Switch To Take Off In June

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has announced that the country’s first switch from analogue terrestrial television system onto digital will take place in Nigeria by June 17, this year, with
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon